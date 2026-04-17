Texas Tech lands elite Hofstra transfer guard Cruz Davis

Hofstra transfer and reigning Coastal Athletic Association Player of the Year Cruz Davis has committed to Texas Tech, per On3’s Joe Tipton. A 6-foot-3 guard, Davis has one year of eligibility remaining heading into the 2026-27 season.

Texas Tech general manager Kellen Buffington‘s long-standing connection with Davis has paid off several years later.

Davis starred this season for Hofstra as he averaged 20.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. He proved he could be a consistent scorer. Davis shot 44 percent on his field goal attempts, including 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Texas Tech adds experienced playmaker in Davis

Davis started in all 35 games for the Pride this season and scored in double-figures in 32 of those games. He led Hofstra to win the CAA Tournament which gave the Pride their first NCAA Tournament bid in 25 years. Davis earned All-CAA First Team honors and also walked away as the CAA Scholar-Athlete of the year.

A native of Plano, Davis started his collegiate career at Iona under head coach Rick Pitino. He started seven games as a freshman and earned All-MAAC Rookie Team honors in 2022-23. Davis went on to follow Pitino when the legendary head coach took the St. John’s job.

As a member of the Red Storm, Davis only appeared in four games before missing the rest of the season due to injury. His lone season at St. John’s did not count against his eligibility.

After playing at Hofstra the past two seasons, Davis makes Texas Tech his fourth school in five years.

His best performance of the season came in a non-conference bout versus power conference opponent Pitt. Against the Panthers, Davis logged a career-high 36 points and seven assists. Five of his made field goals came from three-point range.

Davis returns home to his native state of Texas after spending the last several years in the northeast. He spent his senior season of high school at Huntington Prep (WV) and was a three-star prospect, per Rivals.

Davis becomes an immediate impact player for Texas Tech and will be expected to have the ball in his hands a great deal as a Red Raider.

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