Texas Tech Lands No. 1 Pitcher in the Transfer Portal, Jayden Heavener

Texas Tech softball picked up a commitment from left-handed pitcher Jayden “Jay” Heavener, the No. 1 ranked pitcher available in the portal according to Softball America. The rising junior comes to Tech from LSU with at least two years of eligibility remaining and marks the first addition to the roster this offseason.

May 7, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; LSU starting pitcher/relief pitcher Jayden Heavener (00) pitches against Mississippi St. at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Heavener entered college as the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2024 class and quickly lived up to the hype earning Freshman All-America honors in 2025 after posting a 13-5 record with a 2.75 ERA, striking out 152 batters across 119.2 innings.



Coming into the season on USA Softball’s Player of the Year watch list in 2026, the Florida native went 13-9 with a 2.81 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139.1 innings. While known to at times be “effectively wild”, Heavener’s numbers are remarkably consistent and impressive for an underclassmen playing in the SEC.



Among Heavener’s highlights at LSU was a complete-game victory over Oklahoma this past season in which she limited the Sooners to just two hits and one run. She also made an unforgettable first impression on the college softball world by throwing a perfect game in her collegiate debut in 2025.

The left-hander’s success is built around elite spin and a three-pitch mix that can overwhelm hitters when she is commanding the zone. Heavener relies heavily on a curveball that accounted for more than 40 percent of her pitches while pairing it with a rise ball and fastball that generated consistent swing-and-miss numbers.

Opposing hitters struggled to find success regardless of which side of the plate they hit from. Right-handed batters managed just a .229 average against her this season while lefties hit only .200. The combination of movement, deception and velocity has made Heavener one of the toughest matchups in the country when she is at her best.

May 7, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Mississippi St. catcher Ella Wesolowski (74) bats against LSU starting pitcher/relief pitcher Jayden Heavener (00) at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There may also be more to Heavener’s game than what college softball fans have seen so far.

Before arriving at LSU, Heavener was widely viewed as a legitimate two-way prospect. As a high school senior, she hit over .400 with 10 home runs while establishing herself as one of the nation’s elite recruits. The Tigers, however, used her almost exclusively in the circle, giving her just one at-bat during two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Whether that offensive potential eventually surfaces in a loaded Texas Tech lineup remains to be seen, but her athleticism fits the mold of what this coaching staff values in its pitchers. She now joins arguably the nation’s top two-way pitcher in Kaitlyn Terry in Lubbock. Terry herself earned First Team All-American honors after transferring in from UCLA, excelling both in the circle and at the plate during Texas Tech’s run to a second straight Women’s College World Series Championship Series appearance.

Like Terry, Heavener pitches with an edge. The fiery competitiveness is obvious once she steps into the circle, a product of her confidence and desire to have her teammates backs.

“I just know what I’m capable of,” Heavener said. “Staying humble has always been my parents’ number one rule throughout my entire athletic career. That’s something I always strive for. Always being there for my teammates as they are there for me and just staying confident in myself as a pitcher.”

Heavener marks the first addition of the offseason for Texas Tech who is coming off back-to-back National Runner Up finishes falling to Texas in the WCWS final. Stay tuned for more updates and additions to the roster. Here is how the roster stands currently:

Returners (Year listed as 2027):

Kaitlyn Terry, Sr., LHP/UTL | .429 avg, 16 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 57 RBI + 1.97 ERA, 24-3 W/L, 172K, 149.1 IP | NFCA 1st Team All-American

Mia Williams, Sr., 2B | .432 avg, 24 2B, 27 HR, 87 RBI | NFCA 2nd Team All-American

Taylor Pannell, R-Sr., 3B | .349 avg, 10 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 60 RBI

Lauren Allred, R-Sr., OF/1B | .383 avg, 11 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 51 RBI

Jasmyn Burns, Sr., C/DP | .356 avg, 6 2B, 19 HR, 61 RBI

Lagi Quiroga, Sr., C/DP | .321 avg, 4 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBI

Logan Halleman, Sr., OF | .346 avg, 9 RBI, 13-13 SB

Desirae Spearman, Sr., OF | .319 avg, 9 2B, 13 HR, 49 RBI

Hailey Toney, Jr., SS | .297 avg, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 37 RBI

Mallie West, So., LHP/UTL

Angelyna Conde, So., CI

Allyson Dobbs, So., OF

Timber Hensley, So., UTL

** Alana Johnson, R-Sr., OF | pending medical redshirt, only played in 10 games this season prior to injury

Incoming Transfers (Year listed as 2027):

Jayden Heavener, Jr., LHP | 2.81 ERA, 139.1 IP, 13-9 W/L, 128 K | NFCA All-Region Team