Texas Tech Lands Oklahoma All-American Kasidi Pickering

Texas Tech has added Oklahoma outfielder and designated player Kasidi Pickering. The former All-American and national champion comes to Lubbock as the No. 2-ranked player in the transfer portal according to Softball America. Pickering has one year of eligibility remaining as it stands, or two with the expected five in five ruling coming soon, and becomes the fourth addition to the Red Raiders’ 2027 roster.

Oklahoma’s Kasidi Pickering (7) celebrates a home run with head coach in the third inning during Game 1 of the NCAA Norman Super Regional softball game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Love’s Field in Norman, Okla., May, 22, 2026. Mississippi State won 11-9.

The Humble, Texas native hit .382 this season with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 60 RBI while in 2026 earning NFCA First Team All-Midwest Region. And that home run power has been there from the very beginning.

Pickering announced herself to the college softball world by hitting a grand slam in her first career at-bat in 2024. Three seasons later, she leaves Norman with 50 career home runs and a reputation as one of the premier sluggers in the country.

Among active Division I players, Pickering ranks inside the nation’s top 30 in career home runs. She joins a roster that already includes Jasmyn Burns, Mia Williams and Desirae Spearman among the active career home run leaders. Combined, Texas Tech now boasts four of the top 30 active career home run hitters in college softball…wooooweee.

Kasidi Pickering

Pickering was a key contributor on Oklahoma’s 2024 national championship team even as a freshman, earning Women’s College World Series All-Tournament honors during the Sooners’ title run. Her success continued the following season when she earned First Team All-American honors and established herself as one of the most complete hitters in the sport.

While she went through a late season slum by her standards at the plate, Pickering’s growth as a leader was noted this season. Something that will be welcomed at a program like Texas Tech who is trying to get over that National Championship hump.

“She’s more talkative now,” Gasso said. “I hear her teaching, talking and leading. You don’t hear her say much, but when you do, you listen. She’s one of the best hitters in the country.”

Oklahoma outfielder Kasidi Pickering (7) hits a home run during the home opener softball game between Oklahoma and Alabama State at Love’s Field in Norman Okla., on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

Pickering marks the sixth addition of the offseason for Texas Tech who is coming off back-to-back National Runner Up finishes falling to Texas in the WCWS final. Stay tuned for more updates and additions to the roster. Here is how the roster stands currently:

Returners (Year listed as 2027):

Kaitlyn Terry, Sr., LHP/UTL | .429 avg, 16 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 57 RBI + 1.97 ERA, 24-3 W/L, 172K, 149.1 IP | NFCA 1st Team All-American

Mia Williams, Sr., 2B | .432 avg, 24 2B, 27 HR, 87 RBI | NFCA 2nd Team All-American

Taylor Pannell, R-Sr., 3B | .349 avg, 10 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 60 RBI

Lauren Allred, R-Sr., OF/1B | .383 avg, 11 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 51 RBI

Jasmyn Burns, Sr., C/DP | .356 avg, 6 2B, 19 HR, 61 RBI

Lagi Quiroga, Sr., C/DP | .321 avg, 4 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBI

Logan Halleman, Sr., OF | .346 avg, 9 RBI, 13-13 SB

Desirae Spearman, Sr., OF | .319 avg, 9 2B, 13 HR, 49 RBI

Hailey Toney, Jr., SS | .297 avg, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 37 RBI

Mallie West, So., LHP/UTL

Allyson Dobbs, So., OF

** Alana Johnson, R-Sr., OF | pending medical redshirt, only played in 10 games this season prior to injur

Incoming Transfers (Year listed as 2027):

Jayden Heavener, Jr., LHP | 2.81 ERA, 139.1 IP, 13-9 W/L, 128 K | NFCA All-Region Team

Moriah Polar, Sr., OF | .555, 14 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 47 RBI, .577 OB%, 32-35 SB | NFCA 3rd Team All-American

Bradi Gallaway, So., INF/UTL | .317 avg, 12 2B, 11 HR, 47 RBI, .591 SLG%, | 1st Team All-CUSA

Kasidi Pickering, Sr., OF/DP | .370, 12 2B, 20 HR, 61 RBI, .806 SLG%, .502 OB%, 4 SB