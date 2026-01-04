Texas Tech lands speedy slot receiver Jalen Jones

Texas Tech has dipped into the transfer portal and added an explosive playmaker to its offense.

The latest Red Raider commitment is Alabama State transfer wide receiver Jalen Jones. Jones chose the Red Raiders following his official visit to Lubbock over the weekend. Other interested programs included Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Nebraska among others.

The 5-foot-9, 175 pound Jones is rated by On3 as an 88 three-star prospect and the No. 41 wide receiver in the transfer portal.

After appearing in a lighter role in 10 games in 2024, Jones’ numbers skyrocketed in the 2025 campaign. In 12 games this season for the Hornets, Jones hauled in 51 receptions and nine touchdowns. His 1,167 yards were good enough for fourth-best in all of FCS. Moreover, his performance earned him All-SWAC First Team honors.

His 22.88 yards per reception ranked at the top of FCS, while his 97.2 receiving yards per game topped out at third in the nation.

Jones finished 2025 with an 89.6 overall offense PFF grade. Across all 476 Division 1 football teams, this grade placed him No. 9 among all wide receivers, nationally.

Texas Tech is graduating its top two wide receivers, Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil, with additional members of the 2025 receiver room such as Kelby Valsin, T.J. West, Tyson Turner, Preztynn Harrison and Price Morgan already having announced their intention to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Other receivers Tech has been linked to in the transfer portal include Auburn’s Cam Coleman, Liberty’s Donte Lee Jr., Florida’s Eugene Wilson III, NC State’s Terrell Anderson and Colorado’s Omarion Miller. Miller is set to visit Lubbock on January 5th, while Coleman’s visit to West Texas is scheduled for January 6th.

Jones will arrive in Lubbock with two years of eligibility remaining.

🚨 TRANSFER PORTAL 🚨



Jalen Jones @thejalenjones – WR – Alabama St.

2nd Team FCS All-American

HBCU All-American

1st Team All-SWAC

The @PFSNcollege highest-graded SWAC WR in 2025: 87.6



51 Rec

1,167yds (4th in FCS)

9TDs

22.9 avg

97.2 ypg (3rd in FCS)@247SportsPortal… pic.twitter.com/wkNpvDr0vA — Coach Clarence Williams, M.Ed (@C_Williams_FB) December 28, 2025

