Texas Tech Lands Top 30 Prospect Jada Jackson

Texas Tech women’s basketball made a splash on Wednesday, securing ESPN’s No. 30-ranked player in the Class of 2027, Jada Jackson. The Lubbock native chose the Lady Raiders over offers from programs across the country, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Tennessee and Texas A&M.



Jackson is the second Class of 2027 commit for the Lady Raiders joining 6-5 center prospect Jasmine Travis who announced in April.

Frenship’s Jada Jackson shoots against Prosper Rock Hill in a Region I-6A Division II semifinal girls basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Bulldog Gym in Abilene.

For a program that has worked tirelessly to rebuild its reputation nationally and most important in it’s own backyard, Jackson is latest in a line of local talent that has chosen to stay in West Texas.

Following the departure of Lady Raider legend, and Gruver, Texas native Bailey Maupin, who helped lead Texas Tech back to the NCAA Tournament, Lubbock Monterrey star Ambrosia Cole will begin her career in scarlet and black this fall. Now Jackson ensures the Lady Raiders will have back-to-back recruiting classes featuring Top 100 talent from their own backyard.

The Frenship High School standout has established herself as one of the most complete players in the country. As a junior, Jackson averaged 17.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 steals per game while earning THSCA 6A Super Elite Team and TABC All-State honors. She is already Frenship’s all-time leading rebounder and continues to add to a résumé that has made her one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation.

At 6-foot-2, Jackson combines scoring ability in the paint with a growing perimeter shot while possessing the athleticism to defend multiple positions. She’s even shown the ability to dunk in practice. Her size, skill and motor make her a difficult matchup on both ends of the floor and one of the highest-rated prospects Texas Tech has ever landed.

That talent earned Jackson national recognition as well when she was selected as one of just 20 players to participate in the USA Basketball Under-18 National Team trials. While she did not make the final 12-person roster, the simple fact she was selected amongst the best of her peers shows how bright her future is.

She also competes for Team Moriah Jefferson, one of the premier travel ball programs in the country. There she played alongside incoming Tech freshman Gianna Jordan, a Top 100 prospect in the 2026 class who is already on campus in Lubbock practicing with the team ahead of next season. The pair will now get to reunite for the ’27-’28 season as college teammates.

Those who know Jackson best believe her impact goes beyond the box score.

“Jada is a once in a lifetime kind of athlete to coach,” Frenship head coach Trent Hilliard said. “She works extremely hard and is very humble. She does something every game that makes our jaws drop and she can play above the rim. Jada does so many things that girls her age shouldn’t be able to do.”

Hilliard has also seen her development as a leader firsthand.

“I love that her leadership has really come on this year and the team respects her so much,” he said. “She has earned that and she is one of those type of leaders that is tremendous at encouraging others.”

For Krista Gerlich and her staff, who did work in the recent transfer portal as well, the commitment represents another major recruiting win as Texas Tech continues to build on the momentum from its best season in more than a decade. The Lady Raiders earned their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2005 and finished ranked nationally after a season that reestablished Texas Tech as a contender in the Big 12.

With Jackson marking back-to-back Top 100 Lubbock local stars choosing Texas Tech. Pairing elite local talent with the program’s recent on-court success has become a major part of Texas Tech’s resurgence.

More importantly, one of the nation’s top players decided she didn’t need to leave West Texas to achieve her dreams. From here it’s possible.