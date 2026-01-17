Texas Tech lands transfer offensive lineman Jordan Church

Texas Tech made an addition at an area of need with Louisville interior offensive lineman Jordan Church announcing his commitment to the Red Raiders. Church appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals this season, all at the right guard position.

Church will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Lubbock. Texas Tech landed Church over other schools interested such as Auburn, Texas, Wisconsin and Alabama, among others.

Church exclusively played the right guard spot for Louisville and logged 514 snaps on offense this season. He started in four games this season after transferring to Louisville from Florida Atlantic. Church brings a bevy of experience from his last two seasons, stemming from a 2024 campaign that saw him start all 12 games for the Owls.

While splitting time at RG, Church finished the season with a 65.0 grade from PFF. His best performance of the season came in the Cardinals’ penultimate game versus Kentucky. Versus the Wildcats, Church finished with a 90.4 overall offense grade. This included season-best grades of 85.2 for pass blocking and 89.5 in run blocking.

Church is originally from Fort Myers, Florida and finished his prep career at the esteemed IMG Academy.

What adding Jordan Church means for Texas Tech

While they return both offensive tackles and center Sheridan Wilson, the Red Raiders were in need of help on the interior. Former Illinois State offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano is thought to slot into one of the guard spots. Zambrano appeared in minimal action for Texas Tech this year rehabbing from various injuries.

The Red Raiders could have elevated a guard already on the roster such as Cash Cleveland, Holton Hendrix or Connor Carty. Bringing in Church ensures there is a body on the interior with previous and substantial collegiate experience.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.