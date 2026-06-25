Texas Tech Lands Two-Time All-American Jaysoni Beachum

Texas Tech lands another blockbuster transfer with a commitment from Florida State’s Jaysoni Beachum. The two-time All-American and 2024 National Freshman of the Year arrives in Lubbock as the No. 3-ranked player in the transfer portal per Softball America and gives the Red Raiders their seventh current or former All-American heading into the 2027 season. Beachum, a rising senior, will have two years of eligibility remaining after the recent new five-in-five rule was voted in this week.

Tech has now landed the No. 2, No. 3, No. 5, No. 9 and No. 12 players available in the transfer portal, showing they have no desire to back down following back-to-back loses in the Women’s College World Series Championship Series.

Beachum burst onto the national scene as a freshman in 2024, even notching an RBI double in her first ever collegiate at-bat. A precursor of what was to come.

She earned National Freshman of the Year honors from both D1Softball and Softball America while also being named ACC Freshman of the Year, NFCA Second Team All-American and a Top 10 Finalist for National Player of the Year. Beachum broke Florida State’s freshman RBI record with 66 while posting the third-highest batting average in school history at .417, immediately establishing herself as one of the nation’s brightest young stars.

This past season Beachum earned Third Team All-American honors after batting .406 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 69 RBI, .549 on-base percentage and striking out just eight times all year while walking 54 times.

For a program working to end their season playing for a title against the best arms in the country, it’s important to note Beachum has consistently produced against elite competition throughout her career. During the Clearwater Invitational this past season, she drove in Florida State’s first run against Texas Tech with an RBI double off current Red Raider and All-American Kaitlyn Terry before Tech rallied late for the victory. She also had two home runs off UCLA and recorded multi-hit performances against Alabama, Florida and UCF during the season.

Her arrival does pose the natural question however of where will she fit in the lineup? Beachum has played primarily at third base during her career but is officially listed as a corner infielder with ability at first and third. With All-American Taylor Pannell returning at third for Tech and All-American Jackie Lis graduating out from first, exactly where Beachum fits defensively will be one of the most talked about storylines headed into fall ball by many.

The answer may ultimately be less about who and where however, and more about another talented bat joining a group of players determined to flip back-to-back Runner Up titles into a National Championship.

Beachum’s commitment also represents a significant personal decision.

A Tallahassee native, she chose to stay home out of high school and quickly became one of Florida State’s most beloved athletes. Along the way, Beachum spoke about her dream of playing in the Women’s College World Series. After three seasons of falling short of that with the Seminoles, she leaves her hometown program in pursuit of that dream at Texas Tech.

She does that surrounded by teammates with the same goal and similar journeys as well. The Red Raiders will now feature seven current or former All-Americans on their 2027 roster: Kaitlyn Terry, Mia Williams, Taylor Pannell, Moriah Polar, Kasidi Pickering, Jasmyn Burns and Beachum herself.



On paper, it is one of the most decorated rosters in college softball. On the field? Well that will start to take shape in a few weeks when they arrive for the fall semester in August. One thing is for certain, fall ball will be can’t miss entertainment once again in Lubbock this year. Stay tuned for announcements on the team’s fall practice and game schedule to come.

Beachum marks the seventh addition of the offseason for Texas Tech who is coming off back-to-back National Runner Up finishes falling to Texas in the WCWS final. Stay tuned for more updates, here is how the roster stands headed into fall:

Returners (Year listed as 2027):

Kaitlyn Terry, Sr., LHP/UTL | .429 avg, 16 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 57 RBI + 1.97 ERA, 24-3 W/L, 172K, 149.1 IP | NFCA 1st Team All-American

Mia Williams, Sr., 2B | .432 avg, 24 2B, 27 HR, 87 RBI | NFCA 2nd Team All-American

Taylor Pannell, R-Sr., 3B | .349 avg, 10 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 60 RBI

Lauren Allred, R-Sr., OF/1B | .383 avg, 11 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 51 RBI

Jasmyn Burns, Sr., C/DP | .356 avg, 6 2B, 19 HR, 61 RBI

Lagi Quiroga, Sr., C/DP | .321 avg, 4 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBI

Logan Halleman, Sr., OF | .346 avg, 9 RBI, 13-13 SB

Desirae Spearman, Sr., OF | .319 avg, 9 2B, 13 HR, 49 RBI

Hailey Toney, Jr., SS | .297 avg, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 37 RBI

Mallie West, So., LHP/UTL

Allyson Dobbs, So., OF

** Alana Johnson, R-Sr., OF | pending medical redshirt, only played in 10 games this season prior to injury

Incoming Transfers (Year listed as 2027):

Jayden Heavener, Jr., LHP | 2.81 ERA, 139.1 IP, 13-9 W/L, 128 K | NFCA All-Region Team

Moriah Polar, Sr., OF | .555, 14 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 47 RBI, .577 OB%, 32-35 SB | NFCA 3rd Team All-American

Bradi Gallaway, So., INF/UTL | .317 avg, 12 2B, 11 HR, 47 RBI, .591 SLG%, | 1st Team All-CUSA

Hailey Maestretti, So, LHP | 2.53 ERA, 149.1 IP, 13-8 W/L, 82 K | 2nd Team All-Big 12

Zoie Bernard, Fr, OF | .397 avg, 13 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 30 R, 8 SB

Kasidi Pickering, Sr., OF/DP | .370, 12 2B, 20 HR, 61 RBI, .806 SLG%, .502 OB%, 4 SB

Jaysoni Beachum, Sr., CI | .406, 13 2B, 10 HR, 69 RBI, 54 BB, .671 SLG%, .549 OB%