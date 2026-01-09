Texas Tech lands veteran TE Jett Carpenter

Former Nevada tight end Jett Carpenter has announced his commitment to Texas Tech, giving the Red Raiders another legitimate option at the position to go along with returner Terrance Carter Jr.

Carpenter visited Lubbock on Monday, January 5th and announced his pledge just days later. He also visited Mississippi State at the beginning of the transfer portal opening.

The 6-foot-3, 258 pound Carpenter is a veteran of six college football seasons. He spent his first five seasons at Eastern Washington before heading to Nevada prior to the 2025 campaign.

He is coming off his most productive season to date, his first and only as a Wolf Pack. He played in all 12 regular season games for Nevada, starting 11 of them.

Playing a career-high 559 offensive snaps, Carpenter made 35 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season with an offensive grade of 70.2 per Pro Football Focus. He also contributed with 92 snaps on special teams.

Following the season he was named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention.

Prior to this season, he spent the first five of his career with the Eastern Washington Eagles of the Big Sky Conference in the FCS, where he totaled 14 catches for 94 yards and two scores.

At Texas Tech he will join a tight ends room that includes Terrance Carter Jr., Moose Ludwig and Sean Robinson among others.

Big time catch and run for Jett Carpenter!



📺 @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/gwgC3DxrBS — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 12, 2025

