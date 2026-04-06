Texas Tech loses LeJuan Watts to Transfer Portal as the forward tests NBA waters

Texas Tech forward LeJuan Watts has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal and go through the NBA Draft process per On3’s Joe Tipton. The redshirt senior from Fresno, CA averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Red Raiders this season.

Watts will enter the portal with one season of eligibility remaining.

NEW: Texas Tech forward LeJuan Watts plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal while going through the NBA draft process, @JoeTipton reports.https://t.co/xUOLccyF9P pic.twitter.com/UMuYJPxRrh — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 6, 2026

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