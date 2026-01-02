Texas Tech Makes Historic Signing With 7-1 C Stephanie Okechukwu

Texas Tech women’s basketball has officially added a historic presence to its roster, signing Stephanie Okechukwu, the tallest player in the history of women’s college basketball. The 7-foot-1 center has arrived in Lubbock and will join the Lady Raiders as a midseason addition, pending final NCAA eligibility clearance.

“Stephanie has finally arrived in Lubbock and she was worth the time, effort and teamwork that went into getting her here,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “She brings an element to our team that is an instant impact. Her ability to protect the rim and alter shots will be unique to one. She has great hands and touch around the basket and clearly will provide a big inside target at the rim. She has a team-first mentality and ready to contribute in any way possible. She is a great fit for our program and culture, and we are overjoyed that she has arrived in Lubbock. Our staff is continuing to work with the NCAA on her initial eligibility.”

Okechukwu, a native of Umunneochi, Nigeria, brings a rare physical profile to the collegiate game. At 7-foot-1 with a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan, she becomes the tallest player ever signed in NCAA women’s basketball history, surpassing the previous mark held by 6-foot-10 Abbie Boutilier.

Her basketball journey has been global. Okechukwu gained experience playing in her native Nigeria before continuing her development training in the Philippines and Japan. She attended Fukuchiyama Seibi High School in Kyoto, Japan, where she further developed her game while balancing academics. She speaks English, Igbo, and Japanese, and plans to major in business at Texas Tech.

Texas Tech’s pursuit of Okechukwu reflects the program’s expanding international recruiting footprint under Gerlich’s staff. Associate head coach Erik DeRoo emphasized that while her height naturally draws attention, her character and story were equally important factors in the signing.

“We all know that the headlines will be highlighted by her obvious height of 7-feet tall, but Stephanie is an incredible person in every aspect of her life,” DeRoo said. “She has a fantastic story to tell, from her upbringing to her educational journey, basketball experiences, and even the process to get her to Texas Tech. Stephanie is full of joy and loves the game of basketball. We cannot wait for Lady Raider Nation and the Texas Tech community to meet her.”

Okechukwu was previously expected to begin her collegiate career at West Virginia before Texas Tech emerged as a late but persistent contender. The Lady Raiders worked through the fall to help finalize her arrival in the United States and ultimately to Lubbock, with NCAA approval now the final step before she can take the floor. She has no prior collegiate experience and has never played professionally.

Her addition comes during a historic season for Texas Tech, with players being informed of the signing last week and excitement quickly spreading throughout the program. The Lady Raiders continue to build momentum, and Okechukwu’s arrival adds a unique and unprecedented element to an already surging roster.

Texas Tech is awaiting final confirmation from the NCAA regarding Okechukwu’s initial eligibility, which will determine when she is cleared to make her debut in the Scarlet and Black.

