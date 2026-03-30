Texas Tech makes strong impression on LB Keaton Wollan

For 2027 Amery (WI) HS linebacker Keaton Wollan, his first trip to Texas Tech gave him an in-depth look at a program that’s quickly made him a priority. After earning his Texas Tech offer a few months ago, Wollan made his way to Lubbock and came away impressed by the overall setup, pointing specifically to the Red Raiders’ upgraded facilities and the unique gameday walkthrough elements that stood out during his visit. "Well, it was just awesome getting on campus and seeing all the new facilities," Wollan said. "Obviously, their facilities are unreal. I really liked how you walk up the stairs and they had the walkthrough station kind of thing. I thought that was really cool. It was cool getting on campus."