Texas Tech Men's Golf Makes Program History with Three First-Team All-Big 12 Honorees

Texas Tech men’s golf team made program history on Monday when the Big 12 Conference announced Adam Bresnu, Connor Graham, and Tim Wiedemeyer had each earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for the 2026 season. This is the first time in program history the Red Raiders have placed three golfers on the All-Big 12 First Team in the same year.

The trio also gave Texas Tech the most first-team honorees of any school in the conference. It’s the seventh time Tech has placed multiple players named to the first team since joining the Big 12. Postseason honors were determined using Clippd rankings, with the top 10 golfers earning first-team recognition and golfers ranked 11-20 receiving second-team honors.

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