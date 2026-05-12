Texas Tech, New Mexico schedule 2027 matchup

Texas Tech and New Mexico have agreed to a football game for the 2027 season, per a release from Tech Athletics Tuesday morning. The two sides square off Sept. 18, 2027. The matchup allows Texas Tech to maintain its six home game minimum following the cancellation of an originally scheduled matchup versus North Carolina State.

The agreement is for a one-time meeting in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders and Lobos have not squared off since the 2012 season. The gap between meetings is the second-longest in its history, short of a gap seen from 1951-71. Texas Tech and UNM played each other four years straight from 2009-12, in which the Red Raiders dominated the series and outscored the opposition 208-72.

Texas Tech is 37-6-2 in the 45 all-time meetings between the two sides. The series dates back to 1931 when the two teams met as Border Conference opponents.

Per release, Tech Athletics remains in an active search for a power conference opponent to fill the Sept. 11 date the week prior.

The change in schedule comes following Tech’s decision to cancel its trip to North Texas in an effort to maintain six home games for next season.

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