Texas Tech
Texas Tech Now 18-0, Holds Steady in AP Poll

On3 imageby: S.Hilliard18 minutes agoshelcehill

Texas Tech holds steady in the latest AP Poll, staying at No. 17. This is the third consecutive week Tech has found themselves in the ranking, after making their debut at No. 21. The Lady Raiders went 2-0 this week including their first win at West Virginia since 2015 and their first win over Cincinnati in school history.

Texas Tech ranks top 10 in the nation in scoring defense at 53.3 points allowed per game. While also having one of the most improved offenses in the nation now Top 40 in field goal percentage as a team and all rotation players sitting above 40% FG percentage.

The Lady Raiders currently sit alone atop the Big 12 at 5-0, having already matched last season’s Big 12 win total of five. Tech returns from their roadtrip for two at home this week versus Houston on Tuesday at 6pm and Kansas State on Saturday at 1 pm.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

PointsBailey Maupin
15.2 PPG		Snudda Collins
14.8 PPG		Jalynn Bristow
12.8 PPG
AssistsGemma Núñez
5.6 APG		Bailey Maupin
3.3 APG		Sidney Love
1.7 APG
ReboundsJalynn Bristow
7.1 RPG		Gemma Núñez
5.2 RPG		Jada Malone
3.8 RPG
BlocksJalynn Bristow
2.1 BPG		Sara Sanogo
1.3 BPG		Snudda Collins
0.8 BPG
StealsGemma Núñez
2.4 SPG		Denae Fritz
2.2 SPG		Bailey Maupin
1.6 SPG
3P% (Min 50 att)Denae Fritz
37.5% (80 att)		Snudda Collins
37.1% (62 att)		Bailey Maupin
37.0% (100 att)
FG% (Min 50 att)Jada Malone
68.4% (76 att)		Sara Sanogo
56.1% (66 att)		Bailey Maupin
46.1% (191 att)
FT% (Min 40 att)Bailey Maupin
81.1% (74 att)		Snudda Collins
76.6% (71 att)		Jada Malone
76.6% (47 att)

Game Results & Recaps

