Texas Tech Now 18-0, Holds Steady in AP Poll

Texas Tech holds steady in the latest AP Poll, staying at No. 17. This is the third consecutive week Tech has found themselves in the ranking, after making their debut at No. 21. The Lady Raiders went 2-0 this week including their first win at West Virginia since 2015 and their first win over Cincinnati in school history.

Texas Tech ranks top 10 in the nation in scoring defense at 53.3 points allowed per game. While also having one of the most improved offenses in the nation now Top 40 in field goal percentage as a team and all rotation players sitting above 40% FG percentage.

The Lady Raiders currently sit alone atop the Big 12 at 5-0, having already matched last season’s Big 12 win total of five. Tech returns from their roadtrip for two at home this week versus Houston on Tuesday at 6pm and Kansas State on Saturday at 1 pm.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Points Bailey Maupin

15.2 PPG Snudda Collins

14.8 PPG Jalynn Bristow

12.8 PPG Assists Gemma Núñez

5.6 APG Bailey Maupin

3.3 APG Sidney Love

1.7 APG Rebounds Jalynn Bristow

7.1 RPG Gemma Núñez

5.2 RPG Jada Malone

3.8 RPG Blocks Jalynn Bristow

2.1 BPG Sara Sanogo

1.3 BPG Snudda Collins

0.8 BPG Steals Gemma Núñez

2.4 SPG Denae Fritz

2.2 SPG Bailey Maupin

1.6 SPG 3P% (Min 50 att) Denae Fritz

37.5% (80 att) Snudda Collins

37.1% (62 att) Bailey Maupin

37.0% (100 att) FG% (Min 50 att) Jada Malone

68.4% (76 att) Sara Sanogo

56.1% (66 att) Bailey Maupin

46.1% (191 att) FT% (Min 40 att) Bailey Maupin

81.1% (74 att) Snudda Collins

76.6% (71 att) Jada Malone

76.6% (47 att)

Game Results & Recaps

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.