Texas Tech Now 18-0, Holds Steady in AP Poll
Texas Tech holds steady in the latest AP Poll, staying at No. 17. This is the third consecutive week Tech has found themselves in the ranking, after making their debut at No. 21. The Lady Raiders went 2-0 this week including their first win at West Virginia since 2015 and their first win over Cincinnati in school history.
Texas Tech ranks top 10 in the nation in scoring defense at 53.3 points allowed per game. While also having one of the most improved offenses in the nation now Top 40 in field goal percentage as a team and all rotation players sitting above 40% FG percentage.
The Lady Raiders currently sit alone atop the Big 12 at 5-0, having already matched last season’s Big 12 win total of five. Tech returns from their roadtrip for two at home this week versus Houston on Tuesday at 6pm and Kansas State on Saturday at 1 pm.
Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders
|Points
|Bailey Maupin
15.2 PPG
|Snudda Collins
14.8 PPG
|Jalynn Bristow
12.8 PPG
|Assists
|Gemma Núñez
5.6 APG
|Bailey Maupin
3.3 APG
|Sidney Love
1.7 APG
|Rebounds
|Jalynn Bristow
7.1 RPG
|Gemma Núñez
5.2 RPG
|Jada Malone
3.8 RPG
|Blocks
|Jalynn Bristow
2.1 BPG
|Sara Sanogo
1.3 BPG
|Snudda Collins
0.8 BPG
|Steals
|Gemma Núñez
2.4 SPG
|Denae Fritz
2.2 SPG
|Bailey Maupin
1.6 SPG
|3P% (Min 50 att)
|Denae Fritz
37.5% (80 att)
|Snudda Collins
37.1% (62 att)
|Bailey Maupin
37.0% (100 att)
|FG% (Min 50 att)
|Jada Malone
68.4% (76 att)
|Sara Sanogo
56.1% (66 att)
|Bailey Maupin
46.1% (191 att)
|FT% (Min 40 att)
|Bailey Maupin
81.1% (74 att)
|Snudda Collins
76.6% (71 att)
|Jada Malone
76.6% (47 att)
Game Results & Recaps
- 11/3: 78-40 W vs. N.C. A&T
- 11/6: 79-52 W vs. UTSA
- 11/9: 83-50 W vs. Texas State
- 11/13: 91-60 W vs. SMU
- 11/16: 80-68 W vs. Arkansas
- 11/20: 69-62 W vs. Mississippi State
- 11/23: 82-57 W @ New Mexico
- 11/25: 67-42 W vs. Old Dominion (Frisco)
- 11/27: 67-47 W vs. North Texas (Frisco)
- 12/3: 83-43 W vs. Wichita State
- 12/12: 82-51 W @ Washington State
- 12/14: 67-57 W vs. Abilene Christian (Odessa)
- 12/17: 76-50 W vs. Jacksonville
- 12/21: 61-60 W @ No. 15 Baylor
- 12/31: 73-55 W vs. UCF
- 1/3: 80-49 W vs. Arizona
- 1/7: 71-66 W @ West Virginia
- 1/10: 71-60 W @ Cincinnati
