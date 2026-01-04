Texas Tech offensive tackle Howard Sampson announces his return

Texas Tech offensive tackle Howard Sampson announced via his X account that he will be returning to Texas Tech next season. The 6 foot 8, 340-pound Junior finished the season with PFF All-Big 12 Team honors, DCTF All-Texas College First Team honors, and All-Big 12 Third Team.

“Job’s not done, let’s run it back Lubbock. #WreckEm” He said earlier today.

There have been a lot of questions toward the size and productivity of the Texas Tech offensive line. Samson is a crucial player that Texas Tech needs, and him coming back for another year is huge for the program. His size and physicality, mixed with experience and leadership, will help lead this Texas Tech offensive line as they gear up towards next season.

Stats: Overall offensive PFF grade – 72.4. Pass Blocking – 82.4. Run Blocking – 70.5.

Sampson began his collegiate career at North Texas, where he redshirted and saw limited action his first two seasons before transferring to North Carolina. At UNC he started all 12 games at left tackle in 2024, earning All-ACC honorable mention and showcasing his ability in pass protection with over 800 snaps. After that breakout season, he entered the transfer portal and chose Texas Tech, returning home to Texas and bringing two years of eligibility to the Red Raiders.

