Texas Tech officially honors Wes Kittley with 'Drive of Champions' renaming

Texas Tech is honoring one of the most successful coaches in school history by renaming Drive of Champions after track and field coach Wes Kittley.

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Thursday that the roadway is now officially known as “Wes Kittley Drive of Champions,” recognizing Kittley’s nearly three decades of leadership and success with the Red Raiders track and field program.

During a regularly scheduled meeting, the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents made the announcement.

Kittley, who began coaching at Texas Tech in 1999, entered 2025-26 as the longest-tenured head coach in school history. During his 27 seasons in Lubbock, he has transformed the Red Raiders into a premier collegiate track and field program.

“Texas Tech is proud to honor coach Wes Kittley, a leader, who in nearly three decades, has built one of the nation’s premier track and field programs,” Hocutt said in a statement. “Naming this street Wes Kittley Drive of Champions recognizes not only his historic achievements, but the culture of belief, discipline and integrity he’s instilled in generations of Red Raiders.”

Before arriving at Texas Tech, Kittley led Abilene Christian Wildcats to 29 national championships. At Texas Tech, his accomplishments include 16 Big 12 team titles, 37 NCAA individual champions and 227 Big 12 individual champions.

Kittley also has guided numerous athletes to the Olympic stage. A total of 24 Olympians have come through the Texas Tech program during his tenure. A school-record 11 athletes who competed at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In 2024, Texas Tech inducted Kittley into its Athletics Hall of Honor.

“I say something to my kids all the time – be humble and hungry,” Kittley said. “I am truly honored by this. The greatest 27 years of my life have been here at Texas Tech, and it’s just been an incredible run for me, even though I’m not quite done yet.

“I did not see this coming, but I’ve always heard a few people kidding about it. I’m just so blessed to be here and every year I have said this but, it’s the greatest time to be at Texas Tech. I always want to have an opportunity to change a young person’s life, and Tech has given me that opportunity for so many years. Thank you again for putting up with me for all this time and giving me the opportunity to raise my kids in Lubbock – the greatest place in the world to live.”

Texas Tech is coming off another successful indoor season in which both the men’s and women’s teams captured Big 12 indoor championships for the second consecutive year. The Red Raiders produced two NCAA champions: Temitope Adeshina in the high jump and Jonathan Seremes in the triple jump.

The Red Raiders compete next week in Tucson, Arizona, seeking back-to-back Big 12 outdoor titles on both sides.

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