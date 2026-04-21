Texas Tech officially signs Damarion Dennis

After receiving Damarion Dennis‘s commitment this past Sunday, Texas Tech Basketball has officially announced on Tuesday, that Dennis has signed with the program and will join the Red Raiders as a junior. Dennis arrives in Lubbock after spending last season at Wyoming and beginning his college career at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Dennis was a standout at Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio, Texas, where he earned All-District and All-League honors while leading his team to back-to-back district championships and a state tournament appearance. He was also named district MVP and finished his career as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Productive Sophomore Season at Wyoming

Dennis gives Grant McCasland another experienced backcourt option after averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a sophomore at Wyoming. The San Antonio native shot 52.0 percent from the field, knocked down 34 3-pointers and scored in double figures 19 times last season, including a career-high 21-point effort against both Colorado State and South Dakota.

Dennis Joins Cruz Davis in Transfer Portal Class

Dennis becomes Texas Tech’s second transfer portal signee of the offseason, joining former Hofstra guard Cruz Davis. Dennis’s ability to score at the perimeter and finish through contact at the rim, complements Davis’s shot-making and play-making ability, giving Texas Tech a balanced guard pairing that can adapt to different matchups. Both players also bring experience and production, something McCasland has prioritized as he continues to reshape the 2026-27 roster through the transfer portal.

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