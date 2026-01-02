Texas Tech OLB Eddy Smith to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech outside linebacker Eddy Smith has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, per his Instagram account.

“The relationships and mentors I have gained will always have a special place in my heart deeply. I’m glad to be able to call Lubbock, Texas home. After long thinking and having honest conversations with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left.”

Smith signed with Texas Tech as a three-star prospect out of Pearland (TX) Glenda Dawson high school as part of the 2024 class. He chose Texas Tech over offers from Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Utah, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M among others.

As a true freshman in 2024, Smith played five snaps defensively and did not record a stat.

This past season Smith played 16 defensive and six special teams snaps, and totaled one tackle and one pressure.

Smith will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school of choice.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.