Texas Tech Opens 16–0 for Best Start in Program History

As The Matador Song echoed through United Supermarkets Arena following Texas Tech’s 80–49 win over Arizona, Krista Gerlich finally allowed herself to pause.

“I had to just take a moment and look around and soak it all in,” she said. “It’s something we’ve been working for a really long time, and these girls deserve every second of it.”

For Gerlich, the moment carried the weight of perspective — not just as a head coach, but as someone who knows the program’s history firsthand. Perhaps she even stole a glance to the rafters, where not just her jersey hangs, but a national championship banner as well.

“There’s been some really good basketball teams here,” she said. “I was on one of them. And we did not go 16–0.”

That reality is what made this night different.

It’s been 13 years since Texas Tech women’s basketball even last appeared in a NCAA Tournament. Promising starts have too often given way to difficult stretches. But this group felt different long before the record reflected it. A silver medal at the World University Games in July representing Team USA offered an early glimpse of what was possible. A 16–0 start has erased any remaining doubt about what this team is becoming.

For the players, though, doubt was never part of the equation. Long before the wins piled up or history came into view, belief is what brought them here.

Denae Fritz: “It’s A Really Special Feeling.”

When Denae Fritz transferred to Texas Tech prior to last season she fully bought into a vision Gerlich laid out on where this program could go.

“It’s a really special feeling,” she said on what being 16-0 means to her. “I believed in everything Coach Gerlich told me before I got here. What we could bring back to Texas Tech women’s basketball. We’re seeing it unfold right in front of us.”

On this night, Fritz did exactly what she was brought here to do. Shut down the opposing team’s best scorer while being a sharpshooter herself on the other end.

She led the Lady Raiders with 16 points, going 4-6 from three, but her biggest impact came on the defensive end. Tasked with guarding the sixth-leading scorer in the Big 12, Mikayla Perdue, Fritz held her to just nine points, rarely allowing clean looks. It was the second straight game she held a top 10 scorer in the conference to under their average.

“I put a little pressure on myself knowing the coaches trust me to stop their best scorer,” Fritz said. “I rely a lot on my teammates to be in gaps and help, but honestly, I just go out there knowing I can stop her.”

Some will say defense is all about effort and energy. And that’s true for most players but the elite defenders it’s about a lot more than that as well. It’s technique and most of all it’s the rare ability and confidence to be able to erase a player’s space without letting them use that against you.

“For me, I just take it one possession at a time,” she said. “You’ve got to get up and pressure the ball and make people uncomfortable. Not many people like to dribble with pressure on them.”

Adlee Blacklock: “It’s A Dream Honestly.”

For Adlee Blacklock, the moment carried a different kind of meaning.

A Lubbock native and transfer from Oregon State, Blacklock returned to the 806 because she wanted to be part of something bigger. In fact on her recruiting visit, before Gerlich could even give her pitch on how they were going to turn this around Blacklock stopped her and said:

“I’m all in.”

Gerlich remembers that moment clearly.

“She told me right away she was all in and wanted to help change this,” Gerlich said. “When you hear that from someone who grew up here, you know exactly what they’re coming for.”

Adlee didn’t need the pitch. She was coming home to help a program she grew up watching get back where it belonged so it felt fitting she was a key piece of the reason they are now the team with the best start in school history next to their name.

Blacklock scored 15 points off the bench in under 17 minutes, fueling a Texas Tech reserve unit that poured in 40 points, nearly matching Arizona’s entire team total on its own.

“I spent extra time before the game watching film, making sure I knew my personnel,” Blacklock said. “I knew we were down a couple players [Sidney Love & Bird Martin], and I knew they were going to need me to step up.”

That approach extended beyond offense.

“Defense is our identity,” she said. “Scoring is second nature to me, but I knew I had to defend at a high level too. I knew they were going to go at me, and I wanted to be ready for that.”

As the night unfolded, Blacklock found herself glancing into the stands, something she’s done her entire life in Lubbock. Only now, the scene felt different.

“I remember when I first got here, it was like three thousand people,” she said. “Now it’s six thousand, and it just keeps building. People love to come watch people win. And West Texas gets behind that.”

For Blacklock, the one Lubbock native on the team, this one meant a little more.

“It’s a dream, honestly,” she said. “Most of all, I love being able to do it with these girls.”

That sentiment was echoed by her head coach.

“I’m just so proud of this team,” Gerlich said. “For creating some history.”

But even in a moment that begged to be celebrated, her message never wavered. Let’s not get it twisted, confetti doesn’t fall in January. No trophies were handed out. The best start in school history is not where this story ends.

“We’re not done, we’re not done.” Gerlich said. “We’re ready to continue to go 1–0 each week.”

Everything Else:

• Smallest player, biggest presence:

With the program’s new 7-foot-1 signee Stephanie Okechukwu watching from the bench, Gemma Núñez — the smallest player on the roster at 5-7 — once again led Texas Tech in rebounding with eight boards, while adding eight assists and zero turnovers for the second straight game. Núñez has now had five games with at least 7 rebounds and sits second on the team in rebounds per game.

“Gemma is a realy good rebounding guard,” said Gerlich. “She always is pursuing. She never stops moving and just has a knack for getting to the basketball.”

• Bench dominance:

Texas Tech’s bench poured in 40 points, nearly matching Arizona’s entire team total of 49. Adlee Blacklock led the way with 15, but the production reflected the Lady Raiders’ depth and readiness across the rotation.

• Balanced scoring:

Five Lady Raiders finished in double figures. Bailey Maupin added 13 points, Jada Malone chipped in 14, and Snudda Collins scored 11 while anchoring the interior defensively. Collins also had a ridiculous stretch in the third quarter where she sent back-to-back Arizona shot attempts into the stands and then sealed the possession with a steal.

• Defensive tone:

Tech forced 17 turnovers, limited Arizona to 35 percent shooting, and never trailed for more than 11 seconds all night. Once again holding a team well under their scoring average, something they have done in all 16 games this season.

Next Up: at West Virginia 1/7 6pm

Texas Tech hits the road Wednesday for a midweek Big 12 matchup at West Virginia, a quick turnaround that Gerlich made clear will require focus and maturity.

She noted the Mountaineers, who could be ranked should they win their game with Kansas State on Sunday, present a tough road environment and emphasized that winning away from Lubbock requires the same discipline and defensive commitment that has fueled the Lady Raiders’ historic start.

“We’ll celebrate tonight,” Gerlich said, “but this group has been really good all year about going 1–0. Now our focus is on the next one.”

Photo Gallery: No. 21 Texas Tech vs. Arizona Women's Basketball

