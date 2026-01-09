Texas Tech owes $1 million buyout after signing star QB Brendan Sorsby

The reported NIL number attached to Brendan Sorsby is not the only money involved with the star quarterback’s transfer to Texas Tech. Sorsby transferring to Texas Tech reportedly triggered a buyout clause worth $1 million dollars as part of a revenue sharing agreement with Cincinnati, per TheAthletic’s Justin Williams.

Tech officially announced Sorsby’s signing Jan. 6. On3’s Pete Nakos reports the two parties agreed to an NIL deal worth around $5 million for the 2026 season. It is believed to be one of the highest-paying NIL deals in college sports.

Sorsby ranks as the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.

Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell told On3 on Sunday night that Sorsby called Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former Texas Tech star Patrick Mahomes and the top booster to deliver the news of his commitment.

“He just called me and Patrick Mahomes to tell us he’s coming to win a natty!” Campbell told On3 in a text.

Sorsby finished the 2025 season tied for 10th in the FBS with 27 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions to go along with 2,800 yards on 61.6-percent passing in 12 games for Cincinnati. That matches up well with his 2024 production for the Bearcats, when he threw for 2,813 yards on 64-percent passing and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Texas Tech and Sorsby are scheduled to open the 2026 football season at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 5.

On3’s Pete Nakos and Nick Kosko contributed to this report.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.