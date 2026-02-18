Texas Tech picks up first win versus UTRGV

Texas Tech baseball was able to pick up its first win of the season against UTRGV in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday night by a final score of 21-12.

Following the game, Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock spoke with the media.

“We’re really proud of the guys for competing and being resilient,” Tadlock said. “Rio Grande Valley came out in the bottom of the first with some really competitive at‑bats and did a really good job creating traffic. From there, our guys just kept playing baseball. We’ve done that through the weekend. You ask me how it felt – it feels good. We want to play the game the right way, and I thought our guys did that.”

Leaders from the Rio Grande Valley

Freshman shortstop Linkin Garcia was the star of the game on Tuesday. Garcia had two home runs and six RBI in five at bats.

Second baseman Tracer Lopez and third baseman Connor Shouse tied for second in runs batted in with three each. Shouse had five hits, and Lopez was able to reach base five times as well.

Catcher Matt Quintanar also had a very good offensive performance with three hits and two RBI. Keeping up the offensive performance, Quintanar did not strike out in the game.

Every starter in Tech’s lineup recorded at least one hit.

On the pitching side, Kayson Raineri pitched the most innings with 3.2 and earned the win. Raineri allowed three hits and two runs, while striking out six Vaqueros. Jonny Lowe also performed well, going two innings, walking nobody and allowing no runs.

Up Next

The Red Raiders will play their first home games of the season against the Albany Great Danes.

Tech and Albany will play a four-game series which includes a 2 p.m. first pitch on Friday, a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday and a Sunday 1 p.m. finale.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.