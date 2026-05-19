Texas Tech Places Four on Softball America All-America Teams

Texas Tech placed four players on Softball America’s All-America teams, tying for the most selections alongside Oklahoma and Florida State as the Red Raiders continue one of the most successful seasons in program history.

RHP NiJaree Canady and UTL Kaitlyn Terry earned First Team honors, while 2B Mia Williams and OF Mihyia Davis were named Second Team All-Americans.

In addition to tying for the most total players in the country on the list, the Red Raiders were also the only program in the country to place two pitchers on the First Team list. Terry earned her spot as a utility player because of her dominance both in the circle and at the plate, alongisde Candy who is listed as a pitcher.

Canady has continued her illustrious career into year four, posting a 1.42 ERA with 215 strikeouts across 152.1 innings while holding opponents to a .151 batting average. The senior ranks seventh nationally in ERA, 13th in strikeouts and sixth in hits allowed per seven innings.

Terry has emerged as one of the nation’s most complete players during her junior campaign. In the circle, she leads Texas Tech with a 1.39 ERA while recording 152 strikeouts in 126.1 innings and limiting opponents to a .166 batting average. Nationally, she ranks sixth in ERA, 44th in strikeouts and ninth in hits allowed per seven innings.

At the plate, Terry leads the Red Raiders with a .470 batting average while adding 15 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a .563 on-base percentage. Her batting average ranks seventh nationally. While she was not named to the USA Softball Player of the Year top 3 Finalist list on Monday, she is the only player in the country to be in the top 10 of ERA and top 10 of batting average.

Williams put together one of the best offensive seasons in school history, batting .435 with a team-leading 21 doubles, 22 home runs and 77 RBIs while posting a .980 slugging percentage and .507 on-base percentage. The All-American slugger broke Texas Tech single-season records for both home runs and RBIs and ranks fifth nationally in doubles, 18th in home runs, fourth in runs scored and 43rd in batting average.

Meanwhile Davis rightfully earns her first Softball America All-American nod after hitting .440 with 14 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 49 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. The junior set Texas Tech’s single-season stolen base record and ranks sixth nationally in stolen bases, eighth in hits, eighth in runs scored and 34th in batting average.

The Red Raiders now turn their attention back to postseason play after advancing to a second straight Super Regional. Texas Tech will face No. 6 Florida in Gainesville beginning Friday at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN2 with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line.





Full List of Softball America Awards:

Player of the Year Jordan Woolery, UCLA Pitcher of the Year Maya Johnson, Belmont Freshman of the Year Kendall Wells, Oklahoma Defender of the Year Isa Torres , Florida State Most Improved Player of the Year Emily LeGette, North Carolina Coaching Staff of the Year Alabama First Team Position Name School C Kendall Wells Oklahoma 1B Jordan Woolery UCLA 2B Aminah Vega Duke SS Isa Torres Florida State 3B Jordan Lynch Virginia Tech OF Megan Grant UCLA OF Ella Parker Oklahoma OF Taylor Shumaker Florida UT Katie Stewart Texas UT Kaitlyn Terry Texas Tech UT Jocelyn Erickson Florida UT Kai Minor Oklahoma UT/P Jordy Frahm Nebraska P Maya Johnson Belmont P Jocelyn Briski Alabama P Ruby Meylan Oklahoma State P NiJaree Canady Texas Tech Second Team Position Name School C Sydney Stewart Arizona 1B Emily LeGette North Carolina 2B Mia Williams Texas Tech SS Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma 3B Jaysoni Beachum Florida State OF Moriah Polar Purdue OF Mihyia Davis Texas Tech OF Madison Pickens Louisville UT Brooke Wells Alabama UT Jess Oakland Duke UT Mya Perez Texas A&M UT Karlyn Pickens Tennessee UT/P Ashtyn Danley Florida State P Peja Goold Mississippi State P Kenzie Brown Arizona State P Sage Mardjetko Tennessee P Jazzy Francik Florida State Freshman Position Name School C Kendall Wells Oklahoma 1B Kinzey Woody Wichita State 2B Anna Moore Purdue SS Aleena Garcia UCLA 3B Bri Alejandre UCLA OF Kai Minor Oklahoma OF Ana Roman Alabama OF Madi George Ole Miss UT Brinli Bain Arkansas UT Ella Boyer Kansas UT Allison Oneacre Penn State UT Morgan Talley NC State UT/P Abby Carr Missouri P Vic Moten Alabama P Alexis Jensen Nebraska P Marina Mason Northwestern P Bree Carrico Virginia Tech

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