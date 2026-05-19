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Texas Tech Places Four on Softball America All-America Teams

On3 imageby: S.Hilliard1 hour agoshelbychilliard

Texas Tech placed four players on Softball America’s All-America teams, tying for the most selections alongside Oklahoma and Florida State as the Red Raiders continue one of the most successful seasons in program history.

RHP NiJaree Canady and UTL Kaitlyn Terry earned First Team honors, while 2B Mia Williams and OF Mihyia Davis were named Second Team All-Americans.

In addition to tying for the most total players in the country on the list, the Red Raiders were also the only program in the country to place two pitchers on the First Team list. Terry earned her spot as a utility player because of her dominance both in the circle and at the plate, alongisde Candy who is listed as a pitcher.

Canady has continued her illustrious career into year four, posting a 1.42 ERA with 215 strikeouts across 152.1 innings while holding opponents to a .151 batting average. The senior ranks seventh nationally in ERA, 13th in strikeouts and sixth in hits allowed per seven innings.

Terry has emerged as one of the nation’s most complete players during her junior campaign. In the circle, she leads Texas Tech with a 1.39 ERA while recording 152 strikeouts in 126.1 innings and limiting opponents to a .166 batting average. Nationally, she ranks sixth in ERA, 44th in strikeouts and ninth in hits allowed per seven innings.

At the plate, Terry leads the Red Raiders with a .470 batting average while adding 15 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a .563 on-base percentage. Her batting average ranks seventh nationally. While she was not named to the USA Softball Player of the Year top 3 Finalist list on Monday, she is the only player in the country to be in the top 10 of ERA and top 10 of batting average.

Williams put together one of the best offensive seasons in school history, batting .435 with a team-leading 21 doubles, 22 home runs and 77 RBIs while posting a .980 slugging percentage and .507 on-base percentage. The All-American slugger broke Texas Tech single-season records for both home runs and RBIs and ranks fifth nationally in doubles, 18th in home runs, fourth in runs scored and 43rd in batting average.

Meanwhile Davis rightfully earns her first Softball America All-American nod after hitting .440 with 14 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 49 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. The junior set Texas Tech’s single-season stolen base record and ranks sixth nationally in stolen bases, eighth in hits, eighth in runs scored and 34th in batting average.

The Red Raiders now turn their attention back to postseason play after advancing to a second straight Super Regional. Texas Tech will face No. 6 Florida in Gainesville beginning Friday at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN2 with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line.



Full List of Softball America Awards:

Player of the YearJordan Woolery, UCLA
Pitcher of the YearMaya Johnson, Belmont
Freshman of the YearKendall Wells, Oklahoma
Defender of the YearIsa Torres, Florida State
Most Improved Player of the YearEmily LeGette, North Carolina
Coaching Staff of the YearAlabama
First Team
PositionNameSchool
CKendall WellsOklahoma
1BJordan WooleryUCLA
2BAminah VegaDuke
SSIsa TorresFlorida State
3BJordan LynchVirginia Tech
OFMegan GrantUCLA
OFElla ParkerOklahoma
OFTaylor ShumakerFlorida
UTKatie StewartTexas
UTKaitlyn TerryTexas Tech
UTJocelyn EricksonFlorida
UTKai MinorOklahoma
UT/PJordy FrahmNebraska
PMaya JohnsonBelmont
PJocelyn BriskiAlabama
PRuby MeylanOklahoma State
PNiJaree CanadyTexas Tech
Second Team
PositionNameSchool
CSydney StewartArizona
1BEmily LeGetteNorth Carolina
2BMia WilliamsTexas Tech
SSGabbie GarciaOklahoma
3BJaysoni BeachumFlorida State
OFMoriah PolarPurdue
OFMihyia DavisTexas Tech
OFMadison PickensLouisville 
UTBrooke WellsAlabama
UTJess OaklandDuke
UTMya PerezTexas A&M
UTKarlyn PickensTennessee
UT/PAshtyn DanleyFlorida State
PPeja GooldMississippi State
PKenzie BrownArizona State
PSage MardjetkoTennessee
PJazzy FrancikFlorida State
Freshman
PositionNameSchool
CKendall WellsOklahoma
1BKinzey WoodyWichita State
2BAnna MoorePurdue
SSAleena GarciaUCLA
3BBri AlejandreUCLA
OFKai MinorOklahoma
OFAna RomanAlabama
OFMadi GeorgeOle Miss
UTBrinli BainArkansas
UTElla BoyerKansas
UTAllison OneacrePenn State
UTMorgan TalleyNC State
UT/PAbby CarrMissouri
PVic MotenAlabama
PAlexis JensenNebraska
PMarina MasonNorthwestern
PBree CarricoVirginia Tech

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