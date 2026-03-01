Texas Tech QB Behren Morton amazes with arm strength at NFL Combine

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton made a statement Saturday at the NFL Combine. The Red Raiders’ only Big 12-winning quarterback threw a ball 61 miles per hour, per a tweet from Bobby Stroupe.

Stroupe is the founder of Athlete Performance Enhancement Center (APEC) and Patrick Mahomes’ trainer. Stroupe said in the tweet this throw from Morton ranks him “top 1-2” all-time, alongside Josh Allen.

Morton also threw an out route which registered at 58 MPH, which Stroupe dubbed to be more impressive than the other max velocity throw.

Morton came in at 6-foot-2, 221 pounds at the Combine. He measured out with 30 5/8 inch arms and 9 1/2 inch hands.

He has been given a 5.68 prospect grade on NFL.com, equating as a candidate for bottom of a roster or practice squad by the grading system.

On Morton, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein says, “He’s extremely tough and has the desired level of competitive spirit needed for the position. He can buy time for his receivers when needed and gets what he can when it’s time to run. Morton’s medicals will be critical, but it will likely be an uphill battle for him to make a roster.”

Morton will learn his professional fate when the NFL Draft takes place April 23-25.

