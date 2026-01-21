Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby's return to Cincinnati set
Texas Tech and the Big 12 revealed the complete 2026 schedule as part of a special “Inside the 12” program on ESPN. The Red Raiders will defend their...
The Big 12 revealed Texas Tech’s complete schedule Wednesday as part of the conference’s “Inside the 12” special on ESPN. While the Red Raiders aim...
The wait is over and Texas Tech learned the fate of its upcoming 2026 Big 12 schedule. The conference released its full slate Wednesday morning as...
The final Associated Press (AP) Poll was released Tuesday morning, following the CFP National Championship finale......
The 2025 season was one that Texas Tech fans will be replaying in their minds for years to come. From an 11-1 regular season to the program's first...
Sitting at 20-plus transfer portal defectors this cycle, Texas Tech will matchup against several of its former players on the 2026 schedule. Both in...
Texas Tech has landed one of the best transfer portal classes in the country, currently tied for No. 1 nationally with Indiana. Tech's landed 18...
In February 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line chased around and sacked Patrick Mahomes six times on their way to a crushing victory over...
Texas Tech has made a killing in the transfer portal since it opened 10 days ago. The Red Raiders currently own the nation’s top-ranked transfer...
The NCAA Division 1 Transfer Portal is set to open on January 2nd. Though several players across the country have already announced their intention to...
The reported NIL number attached to Brendan Sorsby is not the only money involved with the star quarterback’s transfer to Texas Tech. Sorsby...
Texas Tech running backs J'Koby Williams, Cameron Dickey, and Quinten Joyner have announced their return......
Texas Tech defensive lineman Kasen Long has announced his intention to enter transfer portal, per his X account. "After much prayer and...
Texas Tech continues to overhaul its wide receiver room in the transfer portal this cycle. The Red Raiders added another proven pass catcher to their...
One of the younger key pieces of the Texas Tech defensive front has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Sophomore defensive...
Texas Tech safety Chapman Lewis has entered the transfer portal, RedRaiderSports.com has learned. Lewis will have two years of eligibility at his...
Former Minnesota safety Koi Perich, who ranks No. 13 in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, is scheduled to visit Texas Tech on Wednesday...
Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman is the top player available in the NCAA transfer portal. Programs such as Texas and Texas A&M were...
One of the top edge rushers in the transfer portal has committed to Texas Tech as Trey White announced his intentions to become a Red Raider. An...
Texas Tech and quarterback Brendan Sorsby made it official as the elite playmaker announced his intentions to become a Red Raider. After two seasons...
Texas Tech found its signal caller for the 2026 season in Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby. One of the top overall players in the...
Texas Tech filled a position of need as Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. He arrives in Lubbock...
Texas Tech offensive tackle Howard Sampson announced via his X account that he will be returning to Texas Tech next season. The 6 foot 8, 340-pound...
Texas Tech redshirt freshman EDGE Cheta Ofili will enter the NCAA transfer portal, RedRaiderSports can confirm. Ofili signed with Texas Tech as a...
The odds of Texas Tech landing its top transfer portal quarterback target, Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby, have dipped dramatically over the last couple...