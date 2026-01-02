Texas Tech QB Mitch Griffis to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech quarterback Mitch Griffis is entering the transfer portal, per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

A 6-foot, 195 pound passer who transferred to Texas Tech from Wake Forest, Griffis appeared in seven games for the Red Raiders this season. Most notably, Griffis helped secure a win for Tech against Oklahoma State. He came in for Will Hammond, who tore his ACL in that game.

Griffis threw for 357 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role this season. He served as Behren Morton’s backup for the remainder of the season following Hammond’s injury.

Before arriving in Lubbock, Griffis played at Wake Forest for four years before missing all of the 2024 season. Texas Tech took a chance on Griffis as an insurance option at quarterback.

About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech football team beat BYU 34-7 in the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game, earning the program’s first outright conference title since 1955. This title capped off one of the most dominant seasons in Big 12 history, with the team posting an 8-1 conference record and outscoring opponents by an average score of 34-10.

Joey McGuire‘s program has the top-ranked class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Rankings, checking in at No. 20 nationally with 21 total signees. Texas Tech’s two five-star signees, edge rusher LaDamion Guyton and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, are the most in the Big 12 and tied for the fifth-most in the country. Houston is the only other program in the conference to sign a five-star prospect (quarterback Keisean Henderson).

The Red Raiders will open the 2026 football season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are led by Keith Patterson, who served as Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.