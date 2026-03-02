Texas Tech re-enters AP Poll Top 10

The Associated Press has released their latest Top 25 rankings. The Red Raiders check in at #10 in the poll. Texas Tech picked up two big wins this past week over Cincinnati at home, and Iowa State in Hilton Coliseum. This ties Texas Tech‘s highest ranking of the season, previously reaching the #10 ranking in the preseason poll.

Up next for the Red Raiders

The Red Raiders are back at it tomorrow versus TCU, tip off is slated for 6:00 PM on FS1. Tech closes out the regular season on Saturday in Provo versus BYU, tip off is slated for 9:30 PM on ESPN.

TCU is 19-10 overall and 9-7 in Big 12 Conference play. BYU has a record of 20-9 overall and 8-8 in Big 12 Conference play.

Looking around the Big 12

The Big 12 lost one of their ranked teams in BYU as they fell out of the poll. Although, they continue to have multiple teams at the top of the poll. This includes having 4 of the top 10 teams in the country.

Arizona – No. 2

Iowa State – No. 6

Houston – No. 7

Kansas – No. 14

The Red Raiders have wins over the No. 1 (Duke), No. 2 (Arizona), No. 6 (Iowa State), and No. 7 (Houston).

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.