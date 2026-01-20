Texas Tech records highest-ranked AP Poll finish in school-history

The final Associated Press (AP) Poll was released Tuesday morning, following the CFP National Championship finale Monday night between Indiana and Miami. The Red Raiders checked in at #7 in the final edition of the poll, making it their highest-ranked finish in the poll in school history.

It is also Texas Tech’s first appearance in the final AP Poll since 2009. They were ranked #21 at the conclusion of that season.

Full Ranking

The entirety of the final rankings are listed below. Indiana takes the top-spot following their win over Miami to take home the school’s first national championship.

1. Indiana

2. Miami

3. Ole Miss

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Georgia

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Texas

13. Oklahoma

14. Utah

15. Vanderbilt

16. Virginia

17. Iowa

18. Tulane

19. James Madison

20. USC

21. Michigan

22. Houston

23. Navy

24. North Texas

25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Louisville 3, W. Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise St. 1.

