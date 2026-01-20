Texas Tech records highest-ranked AP Poll finish in school-history
The final Associated Press (AP) Poll was released Tuesday morning, following the CFP National Championship finale Monday night between Indiana and Miami. The Red Raiders checked in at #7 in the final edition of the poll, making it their highest-ranked finish in the poll in school history.
It is also Texas Tech’s first appearance in the final AP Poll since 2009. They were ranked #21 at the conclusion of that season.
Full Ranking
The entirety of the final rankings are listed below. Indiana takes the top-spot following their win over Miami to take home the school’s first national championship.
1. Indiana
2. Miami
3. Ole Miss
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Georgia
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Texas
13. Oklahoma
14. Utah
15. Vanderbilt
16. Virginia
17. Iowa
18. Tulane
19. James Madison
20. USC
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. Navy
24. North Texas
25. TCU
Others receiving votes: Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Louisville 3, W. Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise St. 1.
