Texas Tech Red Raiders face Akron Zips as 5-seed in Midwest

The bracket has been revealed! The Red Raiders will be heading to Tampa as the 5th seed in the Midwest. Texas Tech will be taking on Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with possible matchup’s versus Alabama or Hofstra in the second round.

If the Red Raiders were to advance to the Sweet 16/Elite 8, they would play in Chicago. The #1 team in Texas Tech’s region is Michigan.

Injury Availability

Christian Anderson’s availability for the NCAA Tournament was confirmed by the university late Saturday night. Red Raiders should have every player outside of JT Toppin and LaTrell Hoover available for their first tournament game.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.