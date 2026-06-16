Texas Tech releases statement on Brendan Sorsby's departure

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt released a joint statement Monday to confirm the departure of quarterback Brendan Sorsby from the football program.

“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech University Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell issued an update on Brendan Sorsby and announced he will not be a member of the Red Raider football team this fall,” the statement said.

Reports suggest Sorsby’s next course of action is to apply for the NFL Supplemental Draft, with an impending deadline of June 22 to enter. The Sorsby saga comes to a close in Lubbock, and the statement reiterated the university’s support for him as his career moves forward.

“When Brendan’s lawsuit resulted in the granting of a temporary injunction, we found ourselves in a difficult situation. With his health and wellness as our top priority, we supported him in spite of very different perspectives and opinions. Our position was challenged by many but our support for him never changed. We will continue to extend all available resources that Brendan had as a student and athlete to ensure his transition is as successful as possible.

We heard from many Red Raiders and we appreciate your passion. Please know that Texas Tech will continue to be a constructive voice in matters related to health and well-being for all students.”

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