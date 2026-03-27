Texas Tech Renames Softball Facility to Tracy Sellers Field

Texas Tech will officially rename its softball facility to Tracy Sellers Field on Friday evening as the No. 2 Red Raiders open a three-game Big 12 series against Iowa State. A formal recognition of the Sellers family will take place later this season.

An alumnae, letter winner and champion of women’s athletics! A privilege to announce the renaming of our facility to Tracy Sellers Field!



📰 https://t.co/WmitMNB3Vu pic.twitter.com/GDLVOiY3eK — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) March 27, 2026

The renaming honors Tracy Sellers, a former Red Raider softball student-athlete (2001–03), and her husband, John, whose continued support has played a significant role in elevating Texas Tech Athletics. Their contributions have supported both facility improvements and student-athlete initiatives, including Name, Image and Likeness efforts.

“The Sellers family has forever transformed the trajectory of our softball program,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We’re proud our student-athletes will compete on a field that reflects their impact and commitment to Texas Tech.”

Recent facility upgrades, including a new awning and protective netting, were made possible in part by the Sellers family’s support.

Tracy Sellers called the recognition “a tremendous honor,” adding that her experience as a student-athlete at Texas Tech shaped her desire to give back and help provide future Red Raiders with the same opportunities.

The facility originally opened in 2001 and was previously named Rocky Johnson Field. Texas Tech plans to honor that history with additional signage in the coming months.

First pitch for Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Tracy Sellers Field.

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