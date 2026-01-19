Texas Tech rises in latest AP Poll

Following wins over Utah and then-No. 11 BYU, Texas Tech has moved up several spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 12. The Red Raiders are now the fourth-highest ranked team in the Big 12 in the national poll.

Texas Tech moved up from the 15th-ranked position following double-digit wins over Utah (88-74) and BYU (84-71). The Red Raiders are also positioned at 21st in KenPom and No. 19 in the NCAA NET Rankings.

Texas Tech looks forward to another monster week in the treacherous Big 12. The Red Raiders travel to Waco to take on a talented Baylor team Tuesday night. Tip off from Foster Pavilion is scheduled for 8:00 PM.

Rounding out the week, Texas Tech will again host one of the nation’s most anticipated matchups as Houston comes to Lubbock Saturday at 5:30 PM. ESPN’s College Gameday will be on-court at the United Supermarkets Arena Saturday morning to get the action rolling. The Cougars defeated Texas Tech, 69-65, in their first matchup down south.

How the Big 12 shaped up in this week’s poll.

Arizona No. 1

Houston No. 6

Iowa State – No. 9

BYU – No. 13

Kansas – No. 19

