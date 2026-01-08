Texas Tech running back core announces their return for 2026

Texas Tech running backs J’Koby Williams, Cameron Dickey, and Quinten Joyner have announced their return to the south plains for the 2026 football season.

The official Texas Tech Twitter account announced the three backs return with the tweet, “The Committee is running it back”.

Joyner and Co are huge pieces for offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich to retain heading into 2026. The Texas Tech offense is expected to be even more explosive with recent Red Raider transfer signee Brendan Sorsby at quarterback in the 2026 season.

Dickey had 209 carries for 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025 for Texas Tech. Williams backed that up with 155 carries for 868 yards and 6 touchdowns on the season. Dickey and Williams also had 25 receptions for 224 yards, and 35 receptions for 388 yards through the air, respectively. Joyner was sidelined for the 2025 season due to an ACL injury sustained during fall camp.

