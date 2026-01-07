Texas Tech safety Chapman Lewis enters transfer portal

Texas Tech safety Chapman Lewis has entered the transfer portal, RedRaiderSports.com has learned. Lewis will have two years of eligibility at his next stop.

After being a backbone of the Red Raiders’ defense in 2024, Lewis spent most of the 2025 season recovering from a devastating knee injury suffered in the Liberty Bowl versus Arkansas.

He appeared in six games this season, two coming in the postseason to maintain redshirt status. His first game action came in the road win over Kansas State where he logged four total snaps. On the season, Lewis logged 55 snaps as he transitioned into a special teams role.

Lewis started in 11 games for Texas Tech in 2024, missing two Big 12 games with minor injuries.

After earning his way into major playing time as a freshman in 2023, Lewis took it a step further and captured a starting job at safety last season. He finished with 43 tackles and three interceptions in 2024.

What Lewis’ departure means for Texas Tech

The Red Raiders were likely going to pursue a safety in the transfer portal anyways with Cole Wisniewski exhausting his eligibility this season. Now with Lewis leaving, Texas Tech could potentially look to take multiple players on the back end.

The Red Raiders return Brendan Jordan, who started all 14 games in the Big 12 championship campaign. Jordan will be a senior in 2026.

In terms of talent on the roster already, Texas Tech could look towards Peyton Morgan and Malik Esquerra. The pair were highly sought-after coming out of high school. Morgan, in particular, carved out a sizable role for himself this season on special teams.

