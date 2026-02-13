Texas Tech should consider these non-conference opponents

Texas Tech football suddenly has an opening on its future non-conference schedule. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Mississippi State has canceled the previously agreed-upon home-and-home series set for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The Bulldogs were scheduled to host the Red Raiders in Starkville in 2028 before making the return trip to Lubbock in 2029. That series is now off, largely due to the SEC’s move from an eight-game conference schedule to nine games per season. With the change, Texas Tech must now find another Power 4 opponent willing to fill those dates. The Red Raiders already have Stephen F. Austin and Wyoming on the 2028 slate, along with Incarnate Word and Missouri State scheduled for 2029. So who should athletic director Kirby Hocutt target to round out the schedule? We take a look at some realistic candidates. For realism, only schools with openings in 2028 or 2029 and without another Power 4 non-conference opponent already scheduled were considered.