Texas Tech signee Spear named Iverson Classic All-American

The Iverson Classic named Texas Tech signee DaKari Spear one of its All-American game selections, it announced Wednesday. A 4-star recruit from The Colony, Spear signed with the Red Raiders in Nov. 2025.

Playing in the Iverson Classic’s 10th rendition, Spear will be a part of a total roster featuring other highly-touted talent. Deron Rippey Jr, Tyran Stokes and Davion Adkins will be alongside Spear, among others.

The All-American game is part of a two-day event taking place in Hampton, Virginia. The game will take place on May 1 inside the Hampton Coliseum.

Currently playing for Dynamic Prep and FaZe of Overtime Elite, Spear is an elite playmaker with the ball in his hands. As a junior playing for The Colony, Spear averaged over 22 points, four rebounds and almost three assists per game. He ranks as the No. 27 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.

He is also the second-ranked prospect in the state of Texas, right behind Duke signee Bryson Howard. The Frisco native Howard is also expected to compete in the Iverson Classic.

Texas Tech getting potential impact freshman in Spear

Spear is one of Texas Tech’s highest-rated high school signees in some time. He chose the Red Raiders in Oct. 2025 over schools consisting of Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

At 6-foot-5 and nearly 200 pounds, Spear has the physical tools to potentially be an impact player for Texas Tech when he arrives next season. While it’s far too soon to project the rest of the roster, Spear is someone the Red Raiders could build with and around next season.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.