Texas Tech signees flood the final Rivals300
Texas Tech continues to swing big on the recruiting trail, and one of the Red Raiders’ latest offers sends a clear message about their national...
Last Tuesday, the Red Raiders became the first program to offer Langham Creek linebacker Jhadyn Nelson....
The Red Raiders' head coach Joey McGuire was in Houston earlier this week and personally offered Atascocita corner Trenton Blaylock....
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are the reigning Big 12 Champions and currently hold the No. 1 overall transfer portal class in the nation....
With the NCAA dead period officially ending on January 14th, Texas Tech’s coaching staff wasted no time getting back on the road. The shift into a...
Texas Tech coaches have picked up some more special teams help, with the latest roster addition coming via former UCLA punter Will Karoll. Karoll...
The Texas Tech coaches were in search of more pass rush help and they got it in former Kent State EDGE Jamond Mathis. Mathis entered the transfer...
Texas Tech made an addition at an area of need with Louisville interior offensive lineman Jordan Church announcing his commitment to the Red Raiders....
Texas Tech currently holds the nations No. 2 class in the transfer portal, led by blue chip commits in Brendan Sorsby, Austin Romaine, Malcolm...
RedRaiderSports.com is continuing the annual Texas Tech Signee Q&A series this week. We caught up with Benedictine Military School (GA) quarterback...
Texas Tech has picked up another player out of the transfer portal, adding to the nations No. 1 class per the On3 2026 College Football Team Transfer...
The Texas Tech coaches originally offered Anna interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller in the spring of 2024 and the standout prospect now lists 34...
Texas Tech added to an already impressive group of interior linebackers on Monday, earning a commitment from Houston transfer Corey Platt Jr. The...
Texas Tech has picked up its latest big fish in the transfer portal, and it's former Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons....
Texas Tech is coming off arguably the best season in school history, as the Red Raiders finished 12-2 with a Big 12 Championship and the programs...
With senior punter Jack Burgess out of eligibility, the Texas Tech coaches were looking to add competition and depth in the special teams room. On...
Former Nevada tight end Jett Carpenter has announced his commitment to Texas Tech, giving the Red Raiders another legitimate option at the position...
The latest transfer portal visitor for Texas Tech comes at a position in which the Red Raiders have already made a big splash....
https://youtu.be/kqVYPufJ5ao?si=5KgvIYS5ABUqO-Sv What Does Kenny Johnson Bring to Texas Tech? A Different Kind of Receiver Profile Kenny Johnson...
Texas Tech dipped into the transfer portal and came away with a dynamic playmaker in former Alabama State wide receiver Jalen Jones. A proven producer...
The latest transfer portal prospect to set a visit to Texas Tech comes at a position that was not thought to be a huge need going into the portal...
With 12 transfer portal commitments so far and counting, the Texas Tech coaches are proving once again they are a force when it comes to portal...
The Texas Tech coaches owned the 2025 transfer portal period, and they're running it right back this cycle. Already with one of the top classes...
Former Akron defensive lineman Julien Laventure announced his commitment to the Red Raiders out of the transfer portal this past weekend, giving Joey...
Texas Tech has already made big waves in the transfer window with the additions of prospects like Brendan Sorsby and Austin Romaine, but the Red...