Texas Tech snags Liberty wideout Donte Lee Jr

Texas Tech continued adding to its 2026 roster in the form of 6-foot-3, 185 pound wide receiver Donte Lee Jr, a transfer from Liberty.

Lee Jr. is rated as an 88 three-star transfer, the No. 31 wide receiver and the No. 259 overall player in the transfer portal per On3.

Lee Jr. appeared in 12 games this season for the Flames, starting 11 of them, and finished with 32 receptions for 589 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

He played a total of 477 snaps this season, ending with a very good grade of 81.3 per Pro Football Focus. He was not charged with a drop all season.

Lee Jr. began his career at Division II Shaw before transferring to the Flames for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In his two years at Liberty, Lee combined 42 catches for 737 yards, and six touchdowns.

Lee becomes the second wide receiver transfer for Texas Tech this portal cycle, joining Alabama State’s Jalen Jones who committed earlier in the day.

Texas Tech is graduating its top two wide receivers, Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil, with additional members of the 2025 receiver room such as Kelby Valsin, T.J. West, Tyson Turner, Preztynn Harrison and Price Morgan already having announced their intention to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Other receivers Tech has been linked to in the transfer portal include Auburn’s Cam Coleman, Florida’s Eugene Wilson III, NC State’s Terrell Anderson and Colorado’s Omarion Miller. Miller is set to visit Lubbock on January 5th, while Coleman’s visit to West Texas is scheduled for January 6th.

Lee Jr. will arrive in Lubbock with one season of eligibility remaining.