Texas Tech Soccer Opens 2026 Preseason With New Faces, Same Standards

Texas Tech soccer officially turned the page toward the 2026 season this week, returning to the field for its first practice earlier than ever before. With the new NCAA soccer calendar, the Red Raiders are taking advantage of a new training period that allowed head coach Tom Stone and his staff to begin working with the team in the middle of July.

“The earliest day one we’ve ever had, NCAA giving us this two-week bonus period,” Stone said. “That’s the first time that we can actually work with the players in the middle of July. So we’re trying to take advantage of that.”

Stone said the early portion of training will be a gradual build as the Red Raiders balance getting back onto the field with preparing players physically for the demands of preseason.

“We know they’re not fully where they need to be from a strength and conditioning standpoint,” Stone said. “So we’re having to insulate our training with having the proper care of getting them ready, keeping them healthy, and we’ll just keep ramping it up as we go along.”

Losing a program great in the all-time career assist leader Macy Blackburn amongst three other players in Molly Skurcenski, Peyton Parsons and Faith Nguyen who have all made their way to pro rosters post grad, is never easy but also not an unfamiliar task for Texas Tech. Stone and this program are pretty used to moving on from greatness and queuing up the next. The extra time however could prove even more valuable for a team with key veteran returners but also a large group of underclassmen looking to contribute.

One of those key returners is First-Team All-Big 12 Kylie Bahr who is healthier than she has been in two seasons according to her head coach and ready to lead.

“I’m super, super excited,” Bahr said. “I feel like the spring always takes so long because I’m so excited for the fall. But I think we have a really special group of girls here, and I feel like we put a lot of work into the summer. So I’m really excited to see how it all takes off.”

While plenty of new faces will take the field for the Red Raiders this fall, the early focus has been on bringing those pieces into an established Texas Tech culture.

Florida State transfer goalkeeper Addie Todd has experienced that firsthand since arriving in Lubbock.

“I think that’s what’s so special about this program is the chemistry and the culture on and off the field,” Todd said. “This team is so close. They’ve welcomed all the newbies with open arms. So it’s just been so amazing. I’m so thankful to be here, and I’m excited to see how that translates on the field.”

Todd brings championship experience to the lockerroom having been a part of two National Championship teams with the Seminoles. She is joined by Abbi Sine (BYU) and Emma Fasaro (Penn State) as three impact transfer additions to the team that come in from perennial powers of the sport.

“They’re just winners, and they come from high-pedigree programs,” Stone said of the trio. “They are extreme competitors.”

More importantly for Stone, the newcomers have quickly embraced what was already in place in Lubbock.

“They’re not coming to shake things up; they’re coming in to make us better,” Stone said. “We’ve just really enjoyed them as soccer players. They’re both top-level college players, but beyond that, they’re just good people and have fit in with our crowd quickly.”

The Red Raiders will also turn to a young group looking to make its own impact as Texas Tech begins building toward the start of the season.

Bahr needed only two words to describe what she has seen from that group so far.

“Fit and feisty,” Bahr said. “Those are the two words I would describe. I think everybody’s really all in, which is super special.”



The young group arrives with plenty of pedigree. Texas Tech initially signed eight freshmen in November before adding Iceland native Diana Asata Gudmundsdottir to the class in the spring. The group includes TopDrawerSoccer’s No. 48 overall prospect Mia Wiele, three-time ECNL All-Texas Conference selection Reese Liner and two-time U.S. Youth National Team ID Camp selection Carolina Krosnyak. Up front, Madi Patterson arrives after scoring more than 80 goals during her first three high school seasons, while Mattie Neves scored 61 goals over three seasons of high school soccer.



Stone said on signing day that the newcomers would have a legitimate opportunity to contribute immediately, noting that the class was recruited to fill specific needs and could “make a splash as a freshman.”

That combination of experienced returners, proven newcomers and youthful energy will now have the benefit of additional time together as Texas Tech works through its earliest preseason start in program history.

Texas Tech also received positive news on the injury front as the Red Raiders opened practice.

Graduate senior forward Kaitlyn Giametta scored a goal and added an assist in the opening minutes of the team’s first game last season before tragically tearing her ACL minutes later and missing the rest of the season. Meanwhile redshirt junior midfielder Chloe Soto has missed the last season and a half with back to back knee injuries. Both have been key contributors on winning teams in past seasons including their Big 12 Championship run in 2024.

Stone said both players are progressing toward full availability and were able to participate in the opening practice in a limited capacity.

“They’re close,” Stone said. “They played today, no contact, but they’re close. We’re excited about that.”

2026 Season Is Around the Corner

The Red Raiders will get their first test in an exhibition tune-up against New Mexico on Aug. 6 at home before heading to Hawaii to officially open the 2026 season. Texas Tech will face Seattle on Aug. 13 before taking on host Hawaii to close out the season-opening trip.

Addie Todd is finally a Red Raider.🙂‍↕️🙌



The former USYNT U-20 & U-17 goalkeeper visited @TexasTechSoccer in high school, but chose Florida State where she was on two national championship teams. When she decided to transfer, she couldn’t say no twice to Stone & Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/BgKAodipT0 — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) July 15, 2026

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