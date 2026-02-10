Texas Tech Softball Consensus Number One Team in Country

Texas Tech softball debuts as the consensus number one team in the country after a 6-0 start to the season in week one. The Red Raiders were represented at No. 2, No. 1 or tied for No. 1 in various preseason polls but now they stand alone atop the NCAA/USA Softball, NFCA, D1 Softball and Softball America polls this week.

It’s early but after one week of play, Texas Tech sits third in the country in team batting average at .451 and 28th in team ERA at 1.97. They are also sixth in home runs with 12 and seventh in runs scored per game at 10.67.

The Red Raider get back to action with a trip to the prestigious Clearwater Invitational in Florida Thursday-Sunday this week. They are set to face three ranked teams in No. 6/7 Florida State (Thursday, 12 pm ESPN 2), No. 8/11 Nebraska (Sunday, 5 pm ESPN) and No. 23/RV Florida Atlantic (Friday, 3pm ESPN+.) They also face NC State, Northwestern and James Madison, during another six-game weekend.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Batting Average Mia Williams

.688 BA Kaitlyn Terry

.636 BA Mihyia Davis

.588 BA Doubles Mia Williams

6 2B Mihyia Davis

2 2B Lauren Allred

2 2B Home Runs Mia Williams

3 HR Lagi Quiroga

2 HR Taylor Pannell

2 HR Stolen Bases Mia Williams

3-4 SB Mihyia Davis

2-3 SB Toney / Johnson

1-1 SB Runs Scored Mia Williams

12 R Mihyia Davis

10 R Taylor Pannell

8 R Walks Drawn Mia Williams

4 BB Mihyia Davis

2 BB 7 More Tied at

2 BB Earned Run Average Kaitlyn Terry

0.84 ERA Sam Lincoln

1.40 ERA NiJaree Canady

1.91 ERA Strikeouts Kaitlyn Terry

16 K (8.1 IP) Sam Lincoln

11 K (10 IP) NiJaree Canady

8 K (11 IP)

Game Results & Recaps

