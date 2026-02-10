Texas Tech Softball Consensus Number One Team in Country
Texas Tech softball debuts as the consensus number one team in the country after a 6-0 start to the season in week one. The Red Raiders were represented at No. 2, No. 1 or tied for No. 1 in various preseason polls but now they stand alone atop the NCAA/USA Softball, NFCA, D1 Softball and Softball America polls this week.
It’s early but after one week of play, Texas Tech sits third in the country in team batting average at .451 and 28th in team ERA at 1.97. They are also sixth in home runs with 12 and seventh in runs scored per game at 10.67.
The Red Raider get back to action with a trip to the prestigious Clearwater Invitational in Florida Thursday-Sunday this week. They are set to face three ranked teams in No. 6/7 Florida State (Thursday, 12 pm ESPN 2), No. 8/11 Nebraska (Sunday, 5 pm ESPN) and No. 23/RV Florida Atlantic (Friday, 3pm ESPN+.) They also face NC State, Northwestern and James Madison, during another six-game weekend.
Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders
|Batting Average
|Mia Williams
.688 BA
|Kaitlyn Terry
.636 BA
|Mihyia Davis
.588 BA
|Doubles
|Mia Williams
6 2B
|Mihyia Davis
2 2B
|Lauren Allred
2 2B
|Home Runs
|Mia Williams
3 HR
|Lagi Quiroga
2 HR
|Taylor Pannell
2 HR
|Stolen Bases
|Mia Williams
3-4 SB
|Mihyia Davis
2-3 SB
|Toney / Johnson
1-1 SB
|Runs Scored
|Mia Williams
12 R
|Mihyia Davis
10 R
|Taylor Pannell
8 R
|Walks Drawn
|Mia Williams
4 BB
|Mihyia Davis
2 BB
|7 More Tied at
2 BB
|Earned Run Average
|Kaitlyn Terry
0.84 ERA
|Sam Lincoln
1.40 ERA
|NiJaree Canady
1.91 ERA
|Strikeouts
|Kaitlyn Terry
16 K (8.1 IP)
|Sam Lincoln
11 K (10 IP)
|NiJaree Canady
8 K (11 IP)
Game Results & Recaps
- 1/5: 13-3 (5inn) W @ McNeese State
- 1/6: 10-2 (5 inn) W vs. North Texas
- 1/6: 13-1 (5inn) W vs. Louisiana Monroe
- 1/7: 3-2 W @ No. 11 Texas A&M
- 1/7: 13-1 (5inn) W vs. Providence
- 1/8: 12-0 (5inn) W vs. Bryant
