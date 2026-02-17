Texas Tech Softball Drops One Spot in Polls

Texas Tech fell to No. 2 in the country after a 5-1 weekend at the Clearwater Invitational that included two Top 25 wins and a loss to No. 8 Nebraska. The now 11-1 Red Raiders are ranked 2 or 3 in all four major polls after week two: ESPN/USA Softball (2), NFCA/USAToday (2), D1 Softball (3) and Softball America (2.)

After 12 games, Texas Tech is sixth in the nation in team ERA at 1.42 and 4th in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 5.86. At the plate, Tech sits 25th in the country in team batting average at .358. Individually Mia Williams is tied for third in the nation with eight doubles and Kaitlyn Terry is 19th in strikeouts with 35.

The Red Raider are back on the road to the opposite coast this weekend in the Mary Nutter Classic in California. They will play six games across four days for the third straight weekend starting off with Fresno State on Thursday at 5:30 PM CT. Later that night Tech has the unique opportunity to face the reigning Olympic Champion Team Japan in an exhibition game at 8 pm CT. The rest of the weekend will bring games with Cal State Fullerton, Bethune-Cookamn, San Diego State and UC Riverside. All games streamed on FloCollege.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Batting Average Mia Williams

.514 BA Kaitlyn Terry

.480 BA Mihyia Davis

.474 BA Doubles Mia Williams

7 2B Mihyia Davis

5 2B Lauren Allred

5 2B Home Runs Mia Williams

3 HR Mihyia Davis

2 HR 4 More Tied At

2 HR Stolen Bases Mia Williams

9-10 SB Mihyia Davis

5-6 SB Logan Halleman

4-4 SB Runs Scored Mia Williams

16 R Mihyia Davis

15 R Allred/Pannell

9 R Walks Drawn Jasmyn Burns

6 BB Mia Williams

5 BB Lauren Allred

5 BB Earned Run Average Sam Lincoln

0.78 ERA Kaitlyn Terry

0.98 ERA NiJaree Canady

1.59 ERA Strikeouts Kaitlyn Terry

35 K (21.1 IP) NiJaree Canady

28 K (26.1 IP) Sam Lincoln

16 K (18 IP)

Game Results & Recaps

