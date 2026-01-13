Texas Tech Softball Earns First-Ever Preseason No. 1 Ranking, Places Four on Softball America All-American Teams

Softball America released its first Top 25 poll of the 2026 season on Tuesday, and for the first time in program history, Texas Tech sits at No. 1 in the preseason rankings. The announcement came alongside Softball America’s preseason All-American teams, where four Red Raiders made the list.

A Historic No. 1

The preseason top spot caps a remarkable rise for Texas Tech Red Raiders softball, who came one win shy of a national championship in 2025 and finished the year ranked No. 2 nationally, the highest final ranking in program history. Now, with expectations soaring, Texas Tech enters the 2026 season as the hunted rather than the hunter.

The Red Raiders open their season on February 5, at McNeese State, carrying both national momentum and unprecedented preseason recognition.

Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) is introduced before the game against the Texas Longhorns in game one of the NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Four Preseason All-Americans

Texas Tech also led the nation, tied with Texas, with four Softball America preseason All-Americans, another program first.

NiJaree Canady – Preseason First Team

– Preseason First Team Taylor Pannell – Preseason First Team

– Preseason First Team Mia Williams – Preseason First Team

– Preseason First Team Mihyia Davis – Preseason Second Team

Canady’s selection continues her dominance as one of the best collegiate pitchers to ever do it. This marks her second straight preseason First Team honor and third consecutive preseason All-American selection overall. Goat stuff.

Pannell and Williams add historic weight of their own. The two All-American transfers are just the second and third Red Raiders ever to earn a First Team All-American nod of any kind, underscoring how transformational Texas Tech’s offseason additions have been as both came in as transfers following All-American seasons at Tennessee and Florida.

The most electric player in college softball (argue with a wall) Davis rounds out the group after a record-breaking junior campaign in which she set new single-season program marks for hits (93) and runs scored (66). Her breakout year also included All-Big 12 First Team honors, NFCA All-Central Region First Team recognition, and a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. And now rightfully for the first time in her career the senior will carry a preseason All-American designation.

All of this followed a nation leading eight Red Raiders finding their way into Softball America’s Preseason Top 100 Players announced yesterday. Texas Tech is represented by NiJaree Canady (No. 1), Taylor Pannell (No. 12), Mia Williams (No. 16), Mihyia Davis (No. 24), Kaitlyn Terry (No. 44), Jasmyn Burns (No. 46), Hailey Toney (No. 79) and Desirae Spearman (No. 85).



And it feels safe to say the preseason honors aren’t done yet this week either with Softball America set to announce their positional rankings throughout the week.

