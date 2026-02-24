Texas Tech Softball Holds Near Top Of All Polls
Texas Tech held at No. 2 in the country after a 5-0 weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic in California that included a Kaitlyn Terry no-hitter. The now 16-1 Red Raiders are ranked 2 or 3 in all four major polls after week three: ESPN/USA Softball (2), NFCA/USAToday (2), D1 Softball (3) and Softball America (2.)
Texas Tech is sixth in the nation in team ERA at 1.36, 4th in WHIP at .83 and 6th in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 5.45. At the plate, Tech sits 12th in the country in scoring at 8.71 runs a game 16th in team batting average at .369 and 11th in home runs with 16.
The Red Raider are in Lubbock for their home opener at a renovated Rocky Johnson Field on Thursday at 5 pm versus Abilene to start off the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic. They will also play North Texas, Detroit Mercy and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in games spanning through Sunday. Fans can find tickets here.
Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders
|Batting Average
|Kaitlyn Terry
.486 BA
|Mihyia Davis
.453 BA
|Mia Williams
.429 BA
|Doubles
|Mia Williams
7 2B
|Mihyia Davis
7 2B
|Lauren Allred
5 2B
|Home Runs
|Mia Williams
5 HR
|Lagi Quiroga
4 HR
|3 More Tied At
4 HR
|Stolen Bases
|Mihyia Davis
12-14 SB
|Mia Williams
10-11 SB
|Hailey Toney
6-6 SB
|Runs Scored
|Mihyia Davis
21 R
|Mia Williams
20 R
|Taylor Pannell
14 R
|Walks Drawn
|Lauren Allred
8 BB
|Lagi Quiroga
7 BB
|Jasmyn Burns
7 BB
|Earned Run Average
|Sam Lincoln
0.64 ERA
|Kaitlyn Terry
1.34 ERA
|NiJaree Canady
1.41 ERA
|Strikeouts
|NiJaree Canady
49 K (39.2 IP)
|Kaitlyn Terry
47 K (31.1 IP)
|Sam Lincoln
21 K (22 IP)
Game Results & Recaps
- 1/5: 13-3 (5inn) W @ McNeese State
- 1/6: 10-2 (5 inn) W vs. North Texas
- 1/6: 13-1 (5inn) W vs. Louisiana Monroe
- 1/7: 3-2 W @ No. 11 Texas A&M
- 1/7: 13-1 (5inn) W vs. Providence
- 1/8: 12-0 (5inn) W vs. Bryant
- 1/12: 3-2 W vs. No. 6 Florida State
- 1/12: 5-0 W vs. Northwestern
- 1/13: 8-0 (5inn) W vs. No. 23 Florida Atlantic
- 1/14: 14-1 (5inn) W vs. NC State
- 1/14: 5-0 W vs. James Madison
- 1/15: 3-2 L vs. No. 8 Nebraska
- 2/19: 12-2 W (5inn) vs. Fresno State
- 2/20: 8-0 W vs. Bethune-Cookman
- 2/21: 6-3 W vs. Cal State Fullerton
- 2/21: 5-0 W vs. San Diego State
- 2/22: 16-0 W (5 inn) vs. UC-Riverside
