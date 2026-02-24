Skip to main content
Texas Tech
Texas Tech Softball Holds Near Top Of All Polls

On3 imageby: S.Hilliard50 minutes agoshelcehill

Texas Tech held at No. 2 in the country after a 5-0 weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic in California that included a Kaitlyn Terry no-hitter. The now 16-1 Red Raiders are ranked 2 or 3 in all four major polls after week three: ESPN/USA Softball (2), NFCA/USAToday (2), D1 Softball (3) and Softball America (2.)

Texas Tech is sixth in the nation in team ERA at 1.36, 4th in WHIP at .83 and 6th in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 5.45. At the plate, Tech sits 12th in the country in scoring at 8.71 runs a game 16th in team batting average at .369 and 11th in home runs with 16.

The Red Raider are in Lubbock for their home opener at a renovated Rocky Johnson Field on Thursday at 5 pm versus Abilene to start off the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic. They will also play North Texas, Detroit Mercy and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in games spanning through Sunday. Fans can find tickets here.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Batting AverageKaitlyn Terry
.486 BA		Mihyia Davis
.453 BA		Mia Williams
.429 BA
DoublesMia Williams
7 2B		Mihyia Davis
7 2B		Lauren Allred
5 2B
Home RunsMia Williams
5 HR		Lagi Quiroga
4 HR		3 More Tied At
4 HR
Stolen BasesMihyia Davis
12-14 SB		Mia Williams
10-11 SB		Hailey Toney
6-6 SB
Runs ScoredMihyia Davis
21 R		Mia Williams
20 R		Taylor Pannell
14 R
Walks DrawnLauren Allred
8 BB		Lagi Quiroga
7 BB		Jasmyn Burns
7 BB
Earned Run AverageSam Lincoln
0.64 ERA		Kaitlyn Terry
1.34 ERA		NiJaree Canady
1.41 ERA
StrikeoutsNiJaree Canady
49 K (39.2 IP)		Kaitlyn Terry
47 K (31.1 IP)		Sam Lincoln
21 K (22 IP)

Game Results & Recaps

