Texas Tech Softball Holds Near Top Of All Polls

Texas Tech held at No. 2 in the country after a 5-0 weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic in California that included a Kaitlyn Terry no-hitter. The now 16-1 Red Raiders are ranked 2 or 3 in all four major polls after week three: ESPN/USA Softball (2), NFCA/USAToday (2), D1 Softball (3) and Softball America (2.)

Texas Tech is sixth in the nation in team ERA at 1.36, 4th in WHIP at .83 and 6th in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 5.45. At the plate, Tech sits 12th in the country in scoring at 8.71 runs a game 16th in team batting average at .369 and 11th in home runs with 16.

The Red Raider are in Lubbock for their home opener at a renovated Rocky Johnson Field on Thursday at 5 pm versus Abilene to start off the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic. They will also play North Texas, Detroit Mercy and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in games spanning through Sunday. Fans can find tickets here.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Batting Average Kaitlyn Terry

.486 BA Mihyia Davis

.453 BA Mia Williams

.429 BA Doubles Mia Williams

7 2B Mihyia Davis

7 2B Lauren Allred

5 2B Home Runs Mia Williams

5 HR Lagi Quiroga

4 HR 3 More Tied At

4 HR Stolen Bases Mihyia Davis

12-14 SB Mia Williams

10-11 SB Hailey Toney

6-6 SB Runs Scored Mihyia Davis

21 R Mia Williams

20 R Taylor Pannell

14 R Walks Drawn Lauren Allred

8 BB Lagi Quiroga

7 BB Jasmyn Burns

7 BB Earned Run Average Sam Lincoln

0.64 ERA Kaitlyn Terry

1.34 ERA NiJaree Canady

1.41 ERA Strikeouts NiJaree Canady

49 K (39.2 IP) Kaitlyn Terry

47 K (31.1 IP) Sam Lincoln

21 K (22 IP)

Game Results & Recaps

