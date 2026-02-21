Diamond Debrief: Texas Tech Softball Starts Mary Nutter Classic Strong

After the first two days in California at the Mary Nutter Classic, Texas Tech now has two run-rule wins and a close 1-0 exhibition game loss to the reigning Olympic gold medalist Team Japan under their belt. The latter was not officially recorded stats wise so we won’t break it down any further than to say Kaitlyn Terry went a full seven innings, giving up only one run while striking out eight and the defense overall against a speedy Japan team was stellar.

As for the two games that did count? We got you covered.

Where it Shifted

Game one vs. Fresno State: Southern California wasn’t very welcoming weather wise in this one as the game started under a pretty steady rain that had both teams slipping and sliding for a bit. That held the game close at 3-2 into the fourth before the Red Raiders decided they wanted to end this one early and scored nine runs behind home runs from Mia Williams and Jasmyn Burns to make it 12-2. The latter home run being Burns second of the day and a grand slam at that. With Canady in the circle it was light work from there as she got the final three outs of the game in the top of the fifth to close out the win.

Game two vs. Bethune-Cookman: Texas Tech jumped out early in this one and never really looked back scoring in all three of the first three innings to take an 8-0 lead that would be enough to run-rule win behind a stellar day from Sam Lincoln in the circle. The door was kicked in for the Red Raiders when a combination of the birthday girl getting on via a Hailey Toney single and Taylor Pannell mashing a meatball to left field for a two-run home run gave Tech a 3-0 first inning lead. It was [birthday] cake from there.

In the Circle

Game one vs. Fresno State: NiJaree Canady: 5IP, 3H, 2 ER, 3BB, 7K, W (5-1)

Game two vs. Bethune-Cookman Sam Lincoln: 4IP, 2H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, W (4-0) Desirae Spearman: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 K



At the Plate

Game one vs. Fresno State Jasmyn Burns: 2-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI Mia Williams: 2-3, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SB Jackie Lis: 2-2, R, RBI



Game two vs. Bethune-Cookman Taylor Pannell: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI Lagi Quiroga: 1-1, HR, RBI, R, BB Hailey Toney: 2-3, 2 R



That Stat

Ten. Mia Williams has ten stolen bases on the season for Texas Tech going 10-11 so far across 14 games played. Across two full seasons with the Florida Gators she never had more than nine stolen bases in a single season. Don’t call her just a power hitter y’all. Speed kills.

That Was Fun

THAT’S OUR PITCHER! Sophomore Sam Lincoln has been stellar this season in the circle now 4-0 with a team leading 0.64 ERA across 22 innings pitched while striking out 21 and walking only one batter. That is fun, but not quite as fun as the defensive play she made on Friday chasing down a pop up down the first base line and diving, while avoiding the runner, to make the play for her team. Who says six foot lefty pitchers can’t make web gems too!

What’s Next: Texas Tech vs. Cal State Fullerton & San Diego State 2/21

Texas Tech is back at it Saturday for day three of the Mary Nutter Classic with a doubleheader against a couple NCAA postseason mainstays in Cal State Fullerton (2 pm) and San Diego State (430 PM.) All listed times are central, games can be streamed on FloSoftball with live stats provided by Texas Tech.

