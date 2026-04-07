Texas Tech Softball New No. 1 Team in Country
Texas Tech moved to No. 1 in the country after their seventh run-rule in a row and run-rule sweep of BYU over the weekend in Lubbock that included NiJaree Canady crossing the 1,000 career strikeout mark. The now 38-2 Red Raiders are ranked number one in three of the four recognized polls: ESPN/USA Softball (1), NFCA/USAToday (1), D1 Softball (1) and Softball America (2.)
Texas Tech is the only team in the country that is in the top five of team batting average and team earned run average. Tech comes in at second in the nation behind Oklahoma in batting average with a .404 bating average, while they sit fourth in Team ERA at 1.71. Individually Kaitlyn Terry is fourth in the nation in batting average hitting .525, while NiJaree Canady is 7th in the nation in ERA at 1.29.
The Red Raiders have a rare open midweek before beginning a long stretch of road games with a three game series at Utah Friday-Sunday. All game available on ESPN+.
Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders
|Batting Average
|Kaitlyn Terry
.525 BA
|Mihyia Davis
.466 BA
|Jackie Lis
.460 BA
|Doubles
|Mia Williams
14 2B
|Kaitlyn Terry
10 2B
|Mihyia Davis
10 2B
|Home Runs
|Mia Williams
14 HR
|Lagi Quiroga
11 HR
|Jackie Lis
10 HR
|Stolen Bases
|Mihyia Davis
29-34 SB
|Mia Williams
16-17 SB
|Hailey Toney
15-15 SB
|Runs Scored
|Mihyia Davis
57 R
|Mia Williams
55 R
|Kaitlyn Terry
43 R
|Walks Drawn
|Kaitlyn Terry
25 BB
|Mia Williams
22 BB
|Desirae Spearman
20 BB
|Earned Run Average
|NiJaree Canady
1.29 ERA
|Kaitlyn Terry
1.73 ERA
|Samantha Lincoln
2.38 ERA
|Strikeouts
|NiJaree Canady
133 K (92.1 IP)
|Kaitlyn Terry
92 K (76.2 IP)
|Sam Lincoln
42 K (47.0 IP)
Game Results & Recaps
- 1/5: 13-3 (5inn) W @ McNeese State
- 1/6: 10-2 (5 inn) W vs. North Texas
- 1/6: 13-1 (5inn) W vs. Louisiana Monroe
- 1/7: 3-2 W @ No. 11 Texas A&M
- 1/7: 13-1 (5inn) W vs. Providence
- 1/8: 12-0 (5inn) W vs. Bryant
- 1/12: 3-2 W vs. No. 6 Florida State
- 1/12: 5-0 W vs. Northwestern
- 1/13: 8-0 (5inn) W vs. No. 23 Florida Atlantic
- 1/14: 14-1 (5inn) W vs. NC State
- 1/14: 5-0 W vs. James Madison
- 1/15: 3-2 L vs. No. 8 Nebraska
- 2/19: 12-2 W (5inn) vs. Fresno State
- 2/20: 8-0 W vs. Bethune-Cookman
- 2/21: 6-3 W vs. Cal State Fullerton
- 2/21: 5-0 W vs. San Diego State
- 2/22: 16-0 W (5 inn) vs. UC-Riverside
- 2/26: 25-0 W (5inn) vs. ACU
- 2/27: 10-2 W (5inn) vs. North Texas
- 2/28: 18-0 W (5inn) vs. TAMU CC
- 2/28: 9-0 W (5inn) vs. Detroit Mercy
- 2/29: 24-1 W (5inn) vs. TAMU CC
- 3/1: 7-2 W vs. North Texas
- 3/6: 10-0 W at Houston
- 3/6: 11-1 W (5inn) at Houston
- 3/7: 12-6 W at Houston
- 3/13: 0-9 L (5inn) vs. Arizona
- 3/14: 14-6 W (6inn) vs. Arizona
- 3/14: 8-0 W (5inn) vs. Arizona
- 3/20: 4-3 W at UCF
- 3/21: 9-0 W (6inn) at UCF
- 3/22: 7-2 W at UCF
- 3/24: 12-0 W at Tarleton State
- 3/27: 9-1 W (5inn) vs. Iowa State
- 3/28: 10-2 W (5inn) vs. Iowa State
- 3/29: 17-6 W (5inn) vs. Iowa State
- 3/31: 9-1 W (5inn) at ACU
- 4/2: 11-1 W (6inn) vs. BYU
- 4/3: 10-1 W (5inn) vs. BYU
- 4/4: 12-4 W (5inn) vs. BYU
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