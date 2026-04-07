Texas Tech Softball New No. 1 Team in Country

Texas Tech moved to No. 1 in the country after their seventh run-rule in a row and run-rule sweep of BYU over the weekend in Lubbock that included NiJaree Canady crossing the 1,000 career strikeout mark. The now 38-2 Red Raiders are ranked number one in three of the four recognized polls: ESPN/USA Softball (1), NFCA/USAToday (1), D1 Softball (1) and Softball America (2.)

Texas Tech is the only team in the country that is in the top five of team batting average and team earned run average. Tech comes in at second in the nation behind Oklahoma in batting average with a .404 bating average, while they sit fourth in Team ERA at 1.71. Individually Kaitlyn Terry is fourth in the nation in batting average hitting .525, while NiJaree Canady is 7th in the nation in ERA at 1.29.

The Red Raiders have a rare open midweek before beginning a long stretch of road games with a three game series at Utah Friday-Sunday. All game available on ESPN+.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Batting Average Kaitlyn Terry

.525 BA Mihyia Davis

.466 BA Jackie Lis

.460 BA Doubles Mia Williams

14 2B Kaitlyn Terry

10 2B Mihyia Davis

10 2B Home Runs Mia Williams

14 HR Lagi Quiroga

11 HR Jackie Lis

10 HR Stolen Bases Mihyia Davis

29-34 SB Mia Williams

16-17 SB Hailey Toney

15-15 SB Runs Scored Mihyia Davis

57 R Mia Williams

55 R Kaitlyn Terry

43 R Walks Drawn Kaitlyn Terry

25 BB Mia Williams

22 BB Desirae Spearman

20 BB Earned Run Average NiJaree Canady

1.29 ERA Kaitlyn Terry

1.73 ERA Samantha Lincoln

2.38 ERA Strikeouts NiJaree Canady

133 K (92.1 IP) Kaitlyn Terry

92 K (76.2 IP) Sam Lincoln

42 K (47.0 IP)

Game Results & Recaps

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