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Texas Tech Softball New No. 1 Team in Country

On3 imageby: S.Hilliard2 hours agoshelbychilliard

Texas Tech moved to No. 1 in the country after their seventh run-rule in a row and run-rule sweep of BYU over the weekend in Lubbock that included NiJaree Canady crossing the 1,000 career strikeout mark. The now 38-2 Red Raiders are ranked number one in three of the four recognized polls: ESPN/USA Softball (1), NFCA/USAToday (1), D1 Softball (1) and Softball America (2.)

Texas Tech is the only team in the country that is in the top five of team batting average and team earned run average. Tech comes in at second in the nation behind Oklahoma in batting average with a .404 bating average, while they sit fourth in Team ERA at 1.71. Individually Kaitlyn Terry is fourth in the nation in batting average hitting .525, while NiJaree Canady is 7th in the nation in ERA at 1.29.

The Red Raiders have a rare open midweek before beginning a long stretch of road games with a three game series at Utah Friday-Sunday. All game available on ESPN+.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Batting AverageKaitlyn Terry
.525 BA		Mihyia Davis
.466 BA		Jackie Lis
.460 BA
DoublesMia Williams
14 2B		Kaitlyn Terry
10 2B		Mihyia Davis
10 2B
Home RunsMia Williams
14 HR		Lagi Quiroga
11 HR		Jackie Lis
10 HR
Stolen BasesMihyia Davis
29-34 SB		Mia Williams
16-17 SB		Hailey Toney
15-15 SB
Runs ScoredMihyia Davis
57 R		Mia Williams
55 R		Kaitlyn Terry
43 R
Walks DrawnKaitlyn Terry
25 BB		Mia Williams
22 BB		Desirae Spearman
20 BB
Earned Run AverageNiJaree Canady
1.29 ERA		Kaitlyn Terry
1.73 ERA		Samantha Lincoln
2.38 ERA
StrikeoutsNiJaree Canady
133 K (92.1 IP)		Kaitlyn Terry
92 K (76.2 IP)		Sam Lincoln
42 K (47.0 IP)

Game Results & Recaps

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