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Texas Tech Softball Stays at No. 2 Now 34-2 on Season

On3 imageby: S.Hilliard12 minutes agoshelbychilliard

Texas Tech held at No. 2 in the country after a three game run-rule sweep of Iowa State over the weekend in Lubbock that included setting a new hitting streak record from Kaitlyn Terry (23) and a new team record for home runs in a single season (75.) The now 34-2 Red Raiders are ranked number two in all four major polls: ESPN/USA Softball (2), NFCA/USAToday (2), D1 Softball (2) and Softball America (2.)

Texas Tech is the only team in the country that is in the top five of team batting average and team earned run average. Tech comes in at second in the nation behind Oklahoma in batting average with a .405 bating average, while they sit fourth in Team ERA at 1.71. Individually Kaitlyn Terry is fifth in the nation in batting average hitting .536 in 35 games played, while sophomore NiJaree Canady in 13 th in the nation in ERA at 1.35.

The Red Raiders have a midweek on Tuesday night versus Abilene Christian before returning to Lubbock for a three game series with BYU beginning on Thursday at 6 pm.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Batting AverageKaitlyn Terry
.534 BA		Mihyia Davis
.468 BA		Mia Williams
.456 BA
DoublesMia Williams
13 2B		Kaitlyn Terry
9 2B		Mihyia Davis
9 2B
Home RunsMia Williams
13 HR		Lagi Quiroga
11 HR		Lis & Spearman
8 HR
Stolen BasesMihyia Davis
27-31 SB		Mia Williams
15-16 SB		Hailey Toney
13-13 SB
Runs ScoredMihyia Davis
50 R		Mia Williams
49 R		Terry & Pannell
36 R
Walks DrawnKaitlyn Terry
22 BB		Mia Williams
19 BB		Lagi Quiroga
19 BB
Earned Run AverageNiJaree Canady
1.35 ERA		Kaitlyn Terry
1.86 ERA		Samantha Lincoln
2.05 ERA
StrikeoutsNiJaree Canady
116 K (83.0 IP)		Kaitlyn Terry
80 K (67.2 IP)		Sam Lincoln
39 K (44.1 IP)

Game Results & Recaps

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