Texas Tech Softball Stays at No. 2 Now 34-2 on Season
Texas Tech held at No. 2 in the country after a three game run-rule sweep of Iowa State over the weekend in Lubbock that included setting a new hitting streak record from Kaitlyn Terry (23) and a new team record for home runs in a single season (75.) The now 34-2 Red Raiders are ranked number two in all four major polls: ESPN/USA Softball (2), NFCA/USAToday (2), D1 Softball (2) and Softball America (2.)
Texas Tech is the only team in the country that is in the top five of team batting average and team earned run average. Tech comes in at second in the nation behind Oklahoma in batting average with a .405 bating average, while they sit fourth in Team ERA at 1.71. Individually Kaitlyn Terry is fifth in the nation in batting average hitting .536 in 35 games played, while sophomore NiJaree Canady in 13 th in the nation in ERA at 1.35.
The Red Raiders have a midweek on Tuesday night versus Abilene Christian before returning to Lubbock for a three game series with BYU beginning on Thursday at 6 pm.
Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders
|Batting Average
|Kaitlyn Terry
.534 BA
|Mihyia Davis
.468 BA
|Mia Williams
.456 BA
|Doubles
|Mia Williams
13 2B
|Kaitlyn Terry
9 2B
|Mihyia Davis
9 2B
|Home Runs
|Mia Williams
13 HR
|Lagi Quiroga
11 HR
|Lis & Spearman
8 HR
|Stolen Bases
|Mihyia Davis
27-31 SB
|Mia Williams
15-16 SB
|Hailey Toney
13-13 SB
|Runs Scored
|Mihyia Davis
50 R
|Mia Williams
49 R
|Terry & Pannell
36 R
|Walks Drawn
|Kaitlyn Terry
22 BB
|Mia Williams
19 BB
|Lagi Quiroga
19 BB
|Earned Run Average
|NiJaree Canady
1.35 ERA
|Kaitlyn Terry
1.86 ERA
|Samantha Lincoln
2.05 ERA
|Strikeouts
|NiJaree Canady
116 K (83.0 IP)
|Kaitlyn Terry
80 K (67.2 IP)
|Sam Lincoln
39 K (44.1 IP)
Game Results & Recaps
- 1/5: 13-3 (5inn) W @ McNeese State
- 1/6: 10-2 (5 inn) W vs. North Texas
- 1/6: 13-1 (5inn) W vs. Louisiana Monroe
- 1/7: 3-2 W @ No. 11 Texas A&M
- 1/7: 13-1 (5inn) W vs. Providence
- 1/8: 12-0 (5inn) W vs. Bryant
- 1/12: 3-2 W vs. No. 6 Florida State
- 1/12: 5-0 W vs. Northwestern
- 1/13: 8-0 (5inn) W vs. No. 23 Florida Atlantic
- 1/14: 14-1 (5inn) W vs. NC State
- 1/14: 5-0 W vs. James Madison
- 1/15: 3-2 L vs. No. 8 Nebraska
- 2/19: 12-2 W (5inn) vs. Fresno State
- 2/20: 8-0 W vs. Bethune-Cookman
- 2/21: 6-3 W vs. Cal State Fullerton
- 2/21: 5-0 W vs. San Diego State
- 2/22: 16-0 W (5 inn) vs. UC-Riverside
- 2/26: 25-0 W (5inn) vs. ACU
- 2/27: 10-2 W (5inn) vs. North Texas
- 2/28: 18-0 W (5inn) vs. TAMU CC
- 2/28: 9-0 W (5inn) vs. Detroit Mercy
- 2/29: 24-1 W (5inn) vs. TAMU CC
- 3/1: 7-2 W vs. North Texas
- 3/6: 10-0 W at Houston
- 3/6: 11-1 W (5inn) at Houston
- 3/7: 12-6 W at Houston
- 3/13: 0-9 L (5inn) vs. Arizona
- 3/14: 14-6 W (6inn) vs. Arizona
- 3/14: 8-0 W (5inn) vs. Arizona
- 3/20: 4-3 W at UCF
- 3/21: 9-0 W (6inn) at UCF
- 3/22: 7-2 W at UCF
- 3/24: 12-0 W at Tarleton State
- 3/27: 9-1 W (5inn) vs. Iowa State
- 3/28: 10-2 W (5inn) vs. Iowa State
- 3/29: 17-6 W (5inn) vs. Iowa State
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