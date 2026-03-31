Texas Tech Softball Stays at No. 2 Now 34-2 on Season

Texas Tech held at No. 2 in the country after a three game run-rule sweep of Iowa State over the weekend in Lubbock that included setting a new hitting streak record from Kaitlyn Terry (23) and a new team record for home runs in a single season (75.) The now 34-2 Red Raiders are ranked number two in all four major polls: ESPN/USA Softball (2), NFCA/USAToday (2), D1 Softball (2) and Softball America (2.)

Texas Tech is the only team in the country that is in the top five of team batting average and team earned run average. Tech comes in at second in the nation behind Oklahoma in batting average with a .405 bating average, while they sit fourth in Team ERA at 1.71. Individually Kaitlyn Terry is fifth in the nation in batting average hitting .536 in 35 games played, while sophomore NiJaree Canady in 13 th in the nation in ERA at 1.35.

The Red Raiders have a midweek on Tuesday night versus Abilene Christian before returning to Lubbock for a three game series with BYU beginning on Thursday at 6 pm.

Texas Tech Individual Stat Leaders

Batting Average Kaitlyn Terry

.534 BA Mihyia Davis

.468 BA Mia Williams

.456 BA Doubles Mia Williams

13 2B Kaitlyn Terry

9 2B Mihyia Davis

9 2B Home Runs Mia Williams

13 HR Lagi Quiroga

11 HR Lis & Spearman

8 HR Stolen Bases Mihyia Davis

27-31 SB Mia Williams

15-16 SB Hailey Toney

13-13 SB Runs Scored Mihyia Davis

50 R Mia Williams

49 R Terry & Pannell

36 R Walks Drawn Kaitlyn Terry

22 BB Mia Williams

19 BB Lagi Quiroga

19 BB Earned Run Average NiJaree Canady

1.35 ERA Kaitlyn Terry

1.86 ERA Samantha Lincoln

2.05 ERA Strikeouts NiJaree Canady

116 K (83.0 IP) Kaitlyn Terry

80 K (67.2 IP) Sam Lincoln

39 K (44.1 IP)

Game Results & Recaps

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