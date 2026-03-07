Diamond Debrief: Texas Tech Sweeps Houston to Open Big 12 Play

The first Big 12 series of the season ends in a sweep for No. 2 Texas Tech as they went on the road and took three from Houston. Two run-rules on Friday, including a no-hitter in game one by NiJaree Canady, started the series off with a statement before Saturday’s finale took a full seven to knock down the door late and double up the Cougars 12-6. Texas Tech has a midweek on Tuesday at Tarleton State before hosting No. 14 Arizona for three next weekend in Lubbock.

How it Happened

Game one vs. Houston, Friday (Texas Tech 10-0 W, 5inn): This one started with the ever-growing and terrifying duo of Mihyia Davis and Kaitlyn Terry combining for a walk and homer to put Texas Tech up 2-0. With NiJaree Canady in the circle throwing an eventual no hitter, that would have been plenty to get it done. However Tech is forever all gas no breaks and scored in all five innings played in game one, including breaking it fully open with four runs in the third. The inning was capped by Davis’ first home run of the game, she later added a second in the fifth to finish her day with two home runs and two stolen bases. Meanwhile Canady’s no-hitter was her second of the season, third as a Red Raider and the fourth total for Tech this season as Terry also has two no-nos this season already. CHIILL.

Game two vs. Houston, Friday (Texas Tech 11-1 W, 5inn): Kaitlyn Terry picked up where she left off in game one to drive in Mihyia Davis, who tripled to open the game, on a sac-fly. The game itself broke open in the second inning when once again a team hit Lauren Allred to begin an inning and the Red Raiders responded by batting around to score five runs. When will they learn, you do not hit Lauren Allred and get away with it. Hailey Toney doubled Allred around to score to start it off and a Lagi Quiroga sac-fly ended the scoring to put Tech up 8-0 after two. With Terry in the circle that was more than enough as the lefty finished the game throwing all five innings while striking out seven and allowing only one run – she also added four RBI at the plate. LOL.

Game three vs. Houston, Saturday (Texas Tech 12-6 W): This one was a bit more of a battle than the games on Friday for Texas Tech as Houston starter Neveah Brown was more settled in the circle. After loading the bases with no outs in the first she was able to skirt out of trouble and the momentum shifted to the Cougars dugout helping them hit a home run on the first pitch in the bottom half. Tech would quickly match the one run in the top of the second but Houston did not go away tying it themselves in the third. The game would breifly break past a one run lead for either team when Quiroga blasted a two-run bomb in the top of the fifth and Mia Williams followed with a two-run home run of her own in the sixth to give Tech a 6-2 lead. Houston didn’t go away behind a combinations of Tech fielding errors and lengthy battles at the plate, the Cougars tied Tech 6-6 headed to the seventh. A lead Quiroga didn’t give them long as she hit a home run to lead off the inning and Hailey Toney followed with a three-run bomb to really break it open and help Tech to a 12-6 win and sweep of the series.

NiJaree Canady | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports

In the Circle

Game one: NiJaree Canady: NO HITTER! 5IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W (9-1)

Game two: Kaitlyn Terry: 5IP, 3H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7K, W (10-0)

Game three: Sam Lincoln: 3IP, 4ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 K NiJaree Canady: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Kaitlyn Terry: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, K, W (11-0) Chloe Riassetto: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K



At the Plate

Game one: Mihyia Davis: 2-3, 4 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 SB, BB Kaitlyn Terry: 3-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, SB Mia Williams: 1-2, R, HR, 2 BB

Game two: Kaitlyn Terry: 2-2, 1 R, 4 RBI, SB Mihyia Davis: 3-4, 3 R, 2B, 3B, SB Hailey Toney: 2-3, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, SB

Game three: Lagi Quiroga: 2-4, 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 2 HR Mia Williams: 2-3, 3 R, HR, 2 BB Hailey Toney: 2-3, R, 3 RBI, HR, BB, SB Taylor Pannell: 3-5, R, 2 RBI, 2B



Mihyia Davis | Shelby Hilliard, RedRaiderSports

That Stat

.642, 19 RBI, 5 HR, 19 R The top of the lineup was scorching across this series, setting the tone and keeping the pedal down all game for all three games. The group of Mihyia Davis, Kaitlyn Terry and Mia Williams finished a combined 18-28 with 19 RBI, five home runs, 19 runs scored and threw in five stolen bases for good measure.

That Was Fun

NiJaree Canady’s no hitter was her second of the season and third at Texas Tech, adding to her perfect game last season versus Kansas. She now has the most no-hitters in program history, right ahead of her teammate Kaitlyn Terry who has two no-hitters as a Red Raider in her first year with Tech. For the math wizards out there, that is four no-hitters this season alone between the two.

NiJaree Canady no-hitter anyone? pic.twitter.com/SiQo6q9o5y — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) March 7, 2026

What’s Next: AT Tarleton State 3/10 6pm

Texas Tech has a midweek stop over at Tarleton State in Stephenville, Texas on Tuesday March 10 at 6pm. Then they will be back in Lubbock for their next Big 12 series next weekend versus No. 14 Arizona, beginning on Friday.

Shelby Hiliard has worked in sports media since graduating with dual master’s degrees from Texas Tech in 2014. She joined Red Raider Sports as a writer in 2025 and is also the host of Texas Tech Sports podcast “Seeing Scarlet” on YouTube.

