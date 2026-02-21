Texas Tech starting Bamgboye versus Kansas State

6-foot-11 sophomore forward Luke Bamgboye is in the starting lineup for Texas Tech versus Kansas State. Bamgboye replaces JT Toppin, who Texas Tech announced will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL versus Arizona State. For Bamgboye this will be his fifth start of the season.

Bamgboye missed a chunk of the middle of the season with an injury suffered versus Northern Colorado in December. He returned for the Red Raiders in January at UCF. Bamgboye will start after recording the most minutes played versus ASU (20) in a game since before his injury.

Toppin’s loss will put Texas Tech in a bind primarily from a rebounding standpoint. Bamgboye logged a season-high six rebounds versus the Sun Devils.

In addition to Bamgboye, the Red Raiders could potentially see major contributions from Josiah Moseley and Marial Akuentok as they navigate the season post-Toppin.

