Texas Tech Sweeps No. 1 Alabama, Returns to WCWS Championship Series

Texas Tech is headed back to the Women’s College World Series Championship Series.

A Mia Williams walk-off home run lifted the Red Raiders to a 5-4 win over top-seeded Alabama in Game 1 before NiJaree Canady threw a complete-game two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory in Game 2, sending Texas Tech to its second straight appearance in the national championship series.

“As far as my team, just so proud of my girls,” head coach Gerry Glasco said. “They really bought in in the last — I feel like the last 30 days that we just have come together and became a whole different team, and they’re just playing for each other so well now.”

The opening game of the doubleheader required contributions from both of Texas Tech’s All-American pitchers. Kaitlyn Terry got the start and worked 4.1 innings before Canady entered in relief, striking out four over the final 2.2 innings to earn the victory. Taylor Pannell and Lauren Allred both homered as the Red Raiders built a lead, but Alabama answered with a game-tying two-run homer in the top of the seventh.

Williams made sure the game did not go any further.

After entering the at-bat 0-for-3, the junior launched a walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh and send Texas Tech into the nightcap with momentum.

“I don’t even know,” Williams said about the moment she launched her 26th home run of the year. “I was so excited. My glasses were foggy, they were crooked. I was trying to hold my glasses and cheer at the same time. It was amazing.”

The second game belonged to Canady. By her own admission in the postgame it hasn’t been the postseason she has wanted individually but tonight she carried her team on the biggest stage once again.

After throwing 57 pitches in relief during Game 1, the senior ace delivered one of her best performances of the season, limiting Alabama to two hits and one walk while striking out six in a complete-game shutout.

“That was the 2025 version of NiJa Canady,” Glasco said. “I don’t have any doubt that was her best performance of the year.”

Canady said her approach in the circle was simple.

“Coach Tara kept saying to go at hitters,” Canady said. “I just kept reminding myself timid has no power and God doesn’t give the spirit of timidity. Just trying to remember that and knowing anything like that is not from God.”

Jasmyn Burns supplied the offense with a solo home run in the fourth inning before Lauren Allred drove in Mihyia Davis for an insurance run in the seventh.



“Lauren is so clutch. If there’s anyone I want in the box, it’s Lauren Allred,” said Canady of her teammates clutch hit to give her an extra run of cushion in the seventh. “Honestly, her and Mihyia together, I feel like if Mihyia is on base and Lauren is in the box, they’re going to find a way to score. I feel like she doesn’t get enough credit for the things she does both on and off the field.”

Davis, one of Texas Tech’s three team captains along with Canady and Hailey Toney, finished Game 2 with two hits and scored the insurance run that helped seal the victory. Toney drove in the first run of the game in game one herself on a RBI double. Glasco credited all three captains for helping guide the Red Raiders back to the sport’s biggest stage.

“Even though we had a lot of All-Americans joining the program I thought it was really important to recognize the kids that were in the war here last year on our team and give them the opportunity to be leaders,” Glasco said.



When it comes to two of those major transfer additions and newcomers, both Williams and Terry credited Glasco’s belief in them as a major reason they chose Texas Tech and a driving force behind the program’s run to a second straight Championship Series.

“This is probably the best coach I ever played for,” Williams said choking up. “He just believes in me so much…”

Terry echoed those sentiments, calling Glasco “the best coach that I’ve ever played for.”

Despite three elimination-game wins in just over 24 hours, the focus inside the clubhouse remained unchanged. Loose, fire, locked in on the mission they’ve had since the team was formed: get back to the championship series.

“This team just stays hype all the time in the locker room,” Terry said. “We were playing music, vibing with each other, but also staying locked in. This team can flip a switch real quick and stay locked in.”

That ability to stay together through the highs and lows of the postseason has become one of the defining traits of this Texas Tech team. After battling through the loser’s bracket, the Red Raiders believe the challenges they have faced have only strengthened their bond.

“I think it just shows that we want to fight for each other,” Canady said. “I feel like we’ve gone through a lot, but it’s honestly brought us closer together and makes us want to fight for each other.”

There will be more stories to tell before the Championship Series begins. Texas Tech will take part in the official media day on Tuesday before turning its attention to a familiar opponent.

For the second straight season, the Red Raiders will face Texas for the national championship. The Longhorns claimed the 2025 title in three games, but Texas Tech now gets another opportunity on college softball’s biggest stage.

“I’m just excited to be able to make it to the Championship Series again,” Canady said. “It’s just a blessing to play them again. It’s good for the state of Texas, showing how good softball is in the state, and I feel like we’re going to get a good turnout.”

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.