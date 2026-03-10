Texas Tech sweeps Penn State at The Rip

Texas Tech baseball swept the Nittany Lions this weekend at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders defeated the Nittany Lions by scores of 15-7, 21-6, and 14-4.

Game 1 (15-7)

In game one of the series, Connor Shouse & Linkin Garcia tied for the most runs brought in (RBI) on the day with three each. Starting pitcher Lukas Pirko pitched 4.2 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits on the mound. Kyeler Thompson had the most hits on the day for the Red Raiders with four.

Game 2 (21-6)

In game two of the series, Jesse Rusinek led the way with five runs brought in (RBI). Logan Hughes & Robin Villeneuve tied for second of most runs brought in (RBI) with four each. Starting pitcher Connor Mohan pitched for three innings, allowing four runs and six hits. Linkin Garcia & Jesse Rusinek tied for the most hits on the day with three.

Game 3 (14-4)

In game 3 of the series, Connor Shouse & Linkin Garcia tied for the most runs brought in (RBI) on the day with three each. Starting pitcher Jonny Lowe pitched for 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and two runs. Connor Shouse had the most hits on the day with four.

Coach Tadlock’s Remarks

Texas Tech has been great offensively, and Coach Tadlock’s opening response summed that up.

“Yeah, I think you’re always going to like it when you can score multiple innings and we just put together really good at bats. Their starters have been really tough on people. He’s got really good stuff, tough angle, and our guys just had a good day for sure.”

Texas Tech pitcher/outfielder Jesse Rusinek was arrested last week for driving while intoxicated. Coach Tadlock gave some insight into his punishment and the decision to continue using him during the weekend series.

“Obviously we’re going to make him do stuff also. Community service, and education. Kid made a mistake. Kids make mistakes. Adults make mistakes. We love the kid and our team needs him. And so we used him.”

