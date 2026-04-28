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Texas Tech targets Australian offensive lineman Teauariki Siaoloa

IMG_9562by: B. Golan32 minutes agoBenjaminGolan
Teauariki Siaoloa
Teauariki Siaoloa

Texas Tech went Down Under for a recent offer, as general manager James Blanchard and company offered 2028 Australian offensive lineman Teauariki Siaoloa. Siaoloa, who plays at the NFL Academy on the Gold Coast, checks in at a massive 6-foot-6, 285 pounds with an 82-inch wingspan and 35-inch arms. The offer from the Red Raiders was Siaoloa's fifth at the time. He has since added another from Florida State. "My coach has been sending film to Texas Tech GM James Blanchard," Siaoloa said.

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